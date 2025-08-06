Phoenix Security Ignites The Next Era Of Application Risk Management

Phoenix Security Gartner Application Security Hype Cycle 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Phoenix Security , the only European-founded organization with a global customer base and headquarters in Europe and the USA, recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2025 Hype Cycle for Application Security, has solidified its global presence as an innovator in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM). This recognition reflects Phoenix Security's commitment to measurable remediation outcomes, technical depth, and international scale-supported by recent accolades across both Gartner Peer Insights and GetApp.

The company's platform has emerged as a critical technology for organizations seeking risk-based visibility, exploitability-driven prioritization and agentic remediation capabilities, designed for modern software development environments.

European Innovation with Global Impact

With a strong foundation in the United Kingdom and customers spanning North America, Europe, and APAC, Phoenix Security brings a distinctive approach to ASPM: one grounded in context, automation, and actionable outcomes.

As the only ASPM vendor of European origin listed in the 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle, Phoenix Security represents not just geographic diversity in cybersecurity innovation, but a fundamentally different model-one that delivers operational clarity across both enterprise and cloud-native environments.

Awarded by Gartner Digital Markets for ASPM Leadership

Gartner Digital Markets has also recognized Phoenix Security as a top-performing solution in the application and cloud security domain.

The platform received:

Top Honors in the GetApp Features & Functionality Report (2024)

Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards (2024)

These accolades reflect consistently strong customer sentiment, driven by the platform's ability to align remediation workflows with business objectives, streamline developer collaboration, and reduce alert fatigue at scale.

Agentic Remediation and Reachability Analysis: Precision Where It Matters

Central to Phoenix Security's inclusion in the Hype Cycle is its AI-driven remediation framework, including a newly launched Threat-Centric AI Agent. This innovation represents a shift from traditional vulnerability scoring toward exploitability-informed, business-prioritized action.

The agent operates across four dimensions of risk:

- Business Criticality

- Technical Dangerousness (CWE/CVE intelligence)

- Probability of Exploitation (EPSS, CTI, threat actor activity)

- Deployment Exposure (Reachability and Blast Radius)

“This agent integrates seamlessly with Phoenix's existing AI-driven toolchain, including Reachability Analysis and the Blast Radius Copilot, creating a comprehensive, contextual risk profile that drives focused remediation.”

By combining runtime telemetry, network-aware knowledge graphs, and container lineage insights, Phoenix Security enables teams to trace vulnerabilities from source code to deployment-and prioritize only those that are reachable, exploitable and business-relevant.

Learn more about the container lineage capabilities:

Security Experts Endorse Predictive Capabilities at VulnCon

The Threat-Centric AI Agent attracted significant praise at VulnCon 2025 for its ability to correlate vulnerabilities with real-world attack trends, including:

Ransomware exploitability patterns

Zero-day emergence tracking

Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) tactics

By aligning technical signals with threat actor behavior, the Phoenix Security platform anticipates where exploitation is likely to occur, enabling faster and more targeted remediation. This capability reflects a strategic commitment to not just detection, but prevention and mitigation.

From Posture to Risk Ownership

While many ASPM platforms focus on visibility, Phoenix Security has redefined the category by operationalizing Application Risk Management-a discipline focused on ownership, context and fix velocity.

Key platform differentiators include:

Agentic Remediation: AI-generated fix recommendations embedded directly in developer workflows.

Reachability Filtering: Default triage layer that eliminates non-exploitable noise

Attribution Engine: Auto-assigned ownership based on service metadata, CI/CD pipelines, and deployment environments.

These components deliver a single, unified interface for engineering, security and leadership-driving role-specific metrics that translate risk into business impact.

A Platform Built for Measurable Results

Check out the spotlight cases of Phoenix Security a global organization are realizing transformation and measurable outcomes with the Phoenix Security platform:

ClearBank (FinTech)

→ Reduced critical vulnerabilities to single digits with reachability-aware remediation.

→ Integrated AppSec workflows directly into CI/CD pipelines.

Bazaarvoice (Retail)

→ Eliminated all critical vulnerabilities and reduced high-risk findings by 40% in two weeks.

→ Realigned security and engineering with actionable context.

(AdTech)

→ Achieved 78% reduction in container vulnerabilities.

→ Unified code and cloud security for full application risk visibility.

About Phoenix Security

Phoenix Security is a pioneer in actionable ASPM, enabling organizations to move beyond visibility and take control of application risk. Built on a 4D risk engine,P hoenix Security turns cloud and application vulnerability overload into surgical remediation - mapping who owns what, where, and using AI agents to automate triage, threat enrichment, and remediation.

