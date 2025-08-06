How 40,000 Forest Rights Claims Were Denied In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- On a hot August morning in Rajouri, 62-year-old Ghulam Nabi stood at the edge of a forest his family has grazed cattle in for generations.

In his pocket was a rejection slip that said he had no right to the land.

“I never thought one paper could wipe out a lifetime,” he said.“They didn't even come here. They just crossed my name.”

His is one of nearly 40,000 stories like this across Jammu & Kashmir.

Since the Forest Rights Act (FRA) was extended to the region, 46,090 claims have been filed, over 85% of them have been denied. That includes 32,727 individual claims and 7,197 community claims.

J&K now ranks among the worst regions in India for implementing the law.

Activists say these rejections are a rejection of people's history, rights, and way of life.

“This is a burial, not implementation,” said Dr. Shaikh Ghulam Rasool, head of the Forest Rights Coalition, J&K.“These decisions aren't about legality. They're about erasing people who've lived in forests for centuries.”

The FRA, passed in 2006, was meant to fix colonial-era laws that treated forest dwellers as trespassers. It gave them the right to their traditional land and resources.

Under the law, village councils or Gram Sabhas were supposed to verify claims. Final decisions were to be made by District Level Committees after proper checks.

But in J&K, this process is being upended.

Claims are being rejected without hearings, checking facts, and giving people a chance to appeal.

Worse, Gram Sabhas, meant to support claimants, are being“misused to reject them”, even though they aren't legally allowed to do so.

“The law meant to empower villagers is now being used against them,” said Zahid Parwaz Chowdhary, convenor of the coalition.“It was supposed to remove bureaucracy, not hand everything over to it.”

The biggest problem, many say, is that the Forest Department, meant to be a neutral body, is running the whole show.

In most of India, the Tribal Welfare Department handles FRA claims. But in J&K, it's the Forest Department that controls the process, even though it owns the land in question.

“It's like being judged by the person you're filing a case against,” said lawyer Naveed Bukhtiyar.“This breaks every principle of natural justice.”

Peer Sheikh Ghulam Mohideen of the J&K RTI Movement said it plainly:“Nowhere else in India is this allowed. It's unique to J&K, and deeply unfair.”

Many claims are being thrown out for lacking old documents, like land records from before 2005, ration cards, or official certificates. But people who live in remote forests or move with the seasons often don't have such papers.

The law actually allows other types of proof, like testimonies, satellite images, village-level verification, but these are being ignored.

“This isn't about paperwork,” said Dr. Rasool.“It's about keeping people out.”

There are also reports of forest officials interfering in Gram Sabha meetings or even holding them without proper attendance. That's illegal, say activists.

What's worse, most claimants are never told why they were rejected.

There's no formal notice, legal help, and way to appeal.“You go to the office, and they just point at a list with your name struck off,” said a young man from Uri.

On August 4, the Forest Rights Coalition issued a statement asking the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Lieutenant Governor of J&K to step in. They want all rejections stopped, every case reviewed properly, and the Forest Department removed from the process.

They're also asking for an independent body, one with tribal elders and legal experts, to oversee claims.

They argue that what's happening violates India's Constitution, including the right to equality, dignity, and movement.

It also goes against global agreements like the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which India has endorsed.

“The law was meant to correct historic injustice,” said Chowdhary.“Here, it's being used to erase people from their own land.”

For herders like Ghulam Nabi, the loss is deeply personal.

“I don't have old papers,” he said.“But I have trees that remember me.”