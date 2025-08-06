Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Slams Trump Tariff, Calls It 'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable'

2025-08-06 03:15:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- India on Wednesday described US President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as“unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that New Delhi will take“all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”

Trump signed an executive order imposing the additional tariff less than 14 hours before his initial tariffs were to come into effect.

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, will be 50 per cent.

While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days.

Trump on Tuesday said India has not been a good trading partner and announced that he will raise the tariffs on New Delhi“very substantially” over the next 24 hours because it is buying Russian oil.

