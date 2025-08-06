403
IMO, OR, Pet Valu Among Stocks At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Imperial Oil (T) hit a new 52-week high of $32.04 Wednesday. IMO declared a divided this week of 72 cents.
OR Royalties Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.12 Wednesday. OR has approved a third quarter 2025 dividend of US$0.055 per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 15, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30.
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.29 Wednesday. Pet Valu reported second-quarter system-wide sales were $369.9 million, an increase of 4.6% versus Q2 2024. Revenue was $280.6 million, up 5.8% versus Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $60.2 million, up 4.2% versus Q2 2024, representing 21.4% of revenue. Operating income was $36.7 million, up 8.7% versus Q2 2024.
Shopify Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $209.57 Wednesday. Shopify announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Shopify achieved 31% revenue growth and 16% free cash flow margin, marking eight consecutive quarters of double-digit free cash flow margins.
Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $10.56 Wednesday. This week, Stingray reported revenues increased 7.4% to $95.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $89.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA rose 8.3% to $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $31.1 million in the same period in 2025.
Horizon Copper Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.94 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $185.65 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.76 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Blackrock Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $32.04 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Prime Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.48 Wednesday. No news stories today.
IntellisTech (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.23 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Serabi Gold plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.73 Wednesday. No news stories today.
SSR Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.78 Wednesday. SSR rose 16.1% on volume of 460,031 shares
Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $142.59 Wednesday. No news stories today.
