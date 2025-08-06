Simyke E50P Launches Hybrid Monitoring PTZ Baby Monitor With Large Parent Screen

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dongguan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - With the state-of-the-art Dual P2P technology, Simyke Baby, a leading innovator in baby monitoring technology, is excited to launch a value-oriented designed Hybrid Monitoring PTZ Baby Monitor with large parent screen - E50P, which builds a local peer to peer connection between the baby camera and the parent screen (no Wi-Fi needed), and allows parents visit the baby camera with their phone apps at the same time (when camera works in Wi-Fi on mode). The innovative device is now available for purchase at its official website.







“The Simyke E50P baby monitor is perfect for parents who seeking a device that can be checked in on the baby from anywhere at home, with or without Wi-Fi. Whether parents are at work or traveling, they can stay connected through the app and share access with more family members for extra support.” said Tony Du, President of Simyke Baby. "With Simyke E50P, parents can also toggle a switch to cut off Wi-Fi for a secure, private local connection. With AES-256 encryption, hackers and unauthorized users are kept at bay."







Simyke E50P baby monitor delivers reliable performance. Featuring DUAL P2P technology, it helps parents stay connected with the little one anytime, anywhere - Wi-Fi or not.

Parents' ever-vigilant guardian, A silent hero for baby's safety.

Key Features of Simyke E50P Hybrid Monitoring PTZ Baby Monitor with Large Parent Screen:







Check in on the baby from anywhere at home, with or without Wi-Fi. Whether parents are at work or traveling, they can stay connected through the app and share access with more family members for extra support.







Toggle the switch to cut off Wi-Fi for a secure, private local connection. With AES-256 encryption, hackers and unauthorized users are kept at bay.







Smoothly rotate 330° horizontally + 90° vertically, gives parents a large view of their baby's room with no blind spots. Whether the baby crawls, rolls, or toddles, the camera records every movement-day or night. 5'' large screen and 4X zoom function ensures clear visuals.

1 IPS display can be paired with 4 baby cameras. And the longest distance between the display and camera is 1500ft, which ensures the ability to connect to 4 different rooms. Parents can view each room to keep their babies safe.

High-fidelity speaker with pre-recorded lullabies lets parents soothe, sing, or calm their baby remotely. Ease restless moments into peaceful slumber with a single tap-perfect for late-night fussiness or nap-time routines.



20 hours wireless use (continuous streaming)

30 hours in VOX mode (screen sleeps; wakes instantly on sound/motion) Type-C fast charging: Recharge fully in <2 hours for non-stop 24/7 coverage.

Infrared night vision, see the baby's every move clearly without disturbing baby's sleep via the display or phone app.

About Simyke

Simyke is created by a group of engineers who are experienced parents, newborn parents, and expecting parents. They understand that baby monitor is an invaluable tool for keeping an eye on their little ones. Traditional baby monitors operate on a closed, independent frequency without internet connectivity. This means there is no potential security risk, but on the other hand, parents cannot check in on their baby from virtually anywhere with an internet connection. The Simyke team is dedicated to providing Dual Mode Baby Monitors, which helps parents to balance privacy and convenience.

For more information, please visit the Simyke's website and Amazon storefront, or connect with Simyke on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Simyke

Yumi Hou

