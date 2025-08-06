Ameramex Accelerates Sales Of Electric Equipment In Key Industry Markets

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy equipment solutions, is pleased to announce increased momentum in the sales and deployment of electric-powered machinery across multiple industries, reinforcing the Company's commitment to providing sustainable innovation and operational efficiency.

The Company is currently offering electric equipment from Firstgreen Industries, including versatile skid steer loaders engineered for agriculture, manufacturing, and forestry conservation. In parallel, AmeraMex continues to expand its offerings from LiuGong North America, which targets construction and sawmill operations with a wide range of electric equipment-from compact machines to articulated front-end loaders comparable in scale to the Caterpillar 966.

Two LiuGong Model 856HE Electric Wheel Loaders, are now fully operational in a Northern California sawmill, performing with outstanding speed and productivity. These units deliver a 12-hour runtime per charge with an efficient recharge window of just four to six hours-capabilities that have been consistently validated in active field use. Featuring quick-disconnect front ends, these machines easily adapt to varied tasks by switching from log forks to buckets or other compatible attachments with minimal downtime.







LiuGong 865HE Wheel Loader

AmeraMex is currently in discussions with additional sawmills throughout Northern West to expand sales of these high-performing electric units. This growth is aligned with the Company's strategic goal of building scalable, sustainable partnerships within industrial markets.

Each fall, AmeraMex showcases these equipment solutions at key industry conferences and trade shows throughout the Northwest, reinforcing its leadership in advancing electric innovation across core business verticals.

AmeraMex International provides top-tier electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including Firstgreen Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's line of electric construction equipment, and CMI Mulching Track Tractors-are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, or for additional information and equipment videos.

