Oysterlink Poll: 1 In 4 Hospitality Workers Say Their Company Has No Job Openings In 2025

The poll, which asked "Is your company currently hiring?", gathered more than a hundred responses from professionals in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Results showed:



26% – No new jobs planned

52% – I'm not currently with a company myself

13% – Hiring 1–10 new employees 9% – Hiring 10+ new employees

The findings come as the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows a major decline in job openings in the sector. In June 2025, the number of openings in Accommodation and Food Services fell by 308,000 , dropping from 1.06 million in May to 754,000 -a sharp monthly decline that may reflect cooling demand or cautious hiring behavior.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S.

With job listings, including server jobs in New York City or private chef jobs in Los Angeles , industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.