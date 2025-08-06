Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Oysterlink Poll: 1 In 4 Hospitality Workers Say Their Company Has No Job Openings In 2025


2025-08-06 03:12:44
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - A new poll from OysterLink finds that 26% of hospitality professionals say their company has no new jobs planned for 2025, raising questions about internal communication and hiring urgency within a sector still facing labor instability.




Image 1
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

The poll, which asked "Is your company currently hiring?", gathered more than a hundred responses from professionals in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Results showed:

  • 26% – No new jobs planned
  • 52% – I'm not currently with a company myself
  • 13% – Hiring 1–10 new employees
  • 9% – Hiring 10+ new employees

The findings come as the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows a major decline in job openings in the sector. In June 2025, the number of openings in Accommodation and Food Services fell by 308,000 , dropping from 1.06 million in May to 754,000 -a sharp monthly decline that may reflect cooling demand or cautious hiring behavior.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S.

With job listings, including server jobs in New York City or private chef jobs in Los Angeles , industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

MENAFN06082025004218003983ID1109894854

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search