Oysterlink Poll: 1 In 4 Hospitality Workers Say Their Company Has No Job Openings In 2025
The poll, which asked "Is your company currently hiring?", gathered more than a hundred responses from professionals in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Results showed:
- 26% – No new jobs planned 52% – I'm not currently with a company myself 13% – Hiring 1–10 new employees 9% – Hiring 10+ new employees
The findings come as the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows a major decline in job openings in the sector. In June 2025, the number of openings in Accommodation and Food Services fell by 308,000 , dropping from 1.06 million in May to 754,000 -a sharp monthly decline that may reflect cooling demand or cautious hiring behavior.
