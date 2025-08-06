CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Trilogy AI Corp./Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is a financial technology company focused on enhancing access to intelligent cryptocurrency investing through its innovative, user-centric platform.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (TWEL), précédemment cotées sous le nom de Trilogy AI Corp. (TRAI), ont été approuvées pour leur cotation à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. est une société de technologie financière qui se consacre à l'amélioration de l'accès à l'investissement intelligent en cryptomonnaies grâce à sa plateforme innovante et centrée sur l'utilisateur.