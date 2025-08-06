Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Trilogy AI Corp./Tokenwell Platforms Inc.


2025-08-06 03:12:44
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 6 août/August 2025) - The common shares of Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (TWEL), previously listed as Trilogy AI Corp. (TRAI) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is a financial technology company focused on enhancing access to intelligent cryptocurrency investing through its innovative, user-centric platform.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (TWEL), précédemment cotées sous le nom de Trilogy AI Corp. (TRAI), ont été approuvées pour leur cotation à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. est une société de technologie financière qui se consacre à l'amélioration de l'accès à l'investissement intelligent en cryptomonnaies grâce à sa plateforme innovante et centrée sur l'utilisateur.

Issuer/Émetteur : Tokenwell Platforms Inc.
Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : TWEL
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 59 133 092
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 14 686 500
CSE Sector/Catégorie : Technology/Technologie
CUSIP : 88909Q 10 9
ISIN : CA 88909Q 10 9 0
OLD CUSIP/ISIN : 895979201/CA8959792018
Boardlot/Quotité : 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de négociation : Le 7 août/August 2025
Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 31 décembre/December
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Odyssey Trust Company

