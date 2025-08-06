CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Trilogy AI Corp./Tokenwell Platforms Inc.
|Issuer/Émetteur :
|Tokenwell Platforms Inc.
|Security Type/Titre :
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|TWEL
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation :
|59 133 092
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission :
|14 686 500
|CSE Sector/Catégorie :
|Technology/Technologie
|CUSIP :
|88909Q 10 9
|ISIN :
|CA 88909Q 10 9 0
|OLD CUSIP/ISIN :
|895979201/CA8959792018
|Boardlot/Quotité :
|500
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation :
|CDN$/$CDN
|Trading Date/Date de négociation :
|Le 7 août/August 2025
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches :
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier :
|Le 31 décembre/December
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts :
|Odyssey Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for TWEL. Please email: ... .
