Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's State Budget Revenues Exceed Forecast In First Seven Months Of This Year

Azerbaijan's State Budget Revenues Exceed Forecast In First Seven Months Of This Year


2025-08-06 03:11:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Positive dynamics were recorded in the execution of Azerbaijan's state budget during the first seven months of 2025, with revenues surpassing forecasts, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Finance.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN06082025000195011045ID1109894822

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search