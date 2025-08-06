Azerbaijan's State Budget Revenues Exceed Forecast In First Seven Months Of This Year

Positive dynamics were recorded in the execution of Azerbaijan's state budget during the first seven months of 2025, with revenues surpassing forecasts, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Finance.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%