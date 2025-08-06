Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
About 1,370 People Remain In Pokrovsk, Humanitarian Aid Delivery Nearly Impossible

About 1,370 People Remain In Pokrovsk, Humanitarian Aid Delivery Nearly Impossible


2025-08-06 03:11:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on television by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Ukrinform.

"Currently, there are about 1,370 people remaining in the city of Pokrovsk . It is almost impossible to enter the city. We only go there with the military and ask our defenders to help evacuate people. Several utility workers and police units are working and visit at certain times. We are working with people to get them out of the city. This is because it is impossible to deliver humanitarian or medical aid to the city," Filashkin said.

According to him, the enemy shells and destroys the city almost every day. The situation in the city, as in Kostiantynivka and other settlements near the front line, remains extremely difficult. The enemy is dropping dozens of aerial bombs and actively using FPV drones and other types of weapons.

Read also: War update: Ukrainian forces repel 52 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk sector

The head of the regional military administration noted that the authorities remain in place and continue to perform their duties.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops fired on the private sector of the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region at night using Molniia-2 UAVs.

Photo: Konstantin Liberov

