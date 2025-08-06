About 1,370 People Remain In Pokrovsk, Humanitarian Aid Delivery Nearly Impossible
"Currently, there are about 1,370 people remaining in the city of Pokrovsk . It is almost impossible to enter the city. We only go there with the military and ask our defenders to help evacuate people. Several utility workers and police units are working and visit at certain times. We are working with people to get them out of the city. This is because it is impossible to deliver humanitarian or medical aid to the city," Filashkin said.
According to him, the enemy shells and destroys the city almost every day. The situation in the city, as in Kostiantynivka and other settlements near the front line, remains extremely difficult. The enemy is dropping dozens of aerial bombs and actively using FPV drones and other types of weapons.Read also: War update: Ukrainian forces repel 52 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk sector
The head of the regional military administration noted that the authorities remain in place and continue to perform their duties.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops fired on the private sector of the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region at night using Molniia-2 UAVs.
Photo: Konstantin Liberov
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment