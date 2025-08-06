Russians Strike Residential Area Of Kramatorsk, Damaging High-Rise Buildings
"At 15:40, there was enemy shelling of Kramatorsk - UAV . The strike hit open terrain in a residential area," the report said.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling, but high-rise buildings were damaged.Read also: Russian soldier shoots dead civilian in Donetsk region
Civil defense specialists are working at the site to determine the final consequences of the shelling.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops used Molniia-2 UAVs to shell the private sector of the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region at night.
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council
