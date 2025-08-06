Russians Strike Residential Area Of Kramatorsk, Damaging High-Rise Buildings

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At 15:40, there was enemy shelling of Kramatorsk - UAV . The strike hit open terrain in a residential area," the report said.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling, but high-rise buildings were damaged.

Civil defense specialists are working at the site to determine the final consequences of the shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops used Molniia-2 UAVs to shell the private sector of the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region at night.

Photo: Kramatorsk City Council