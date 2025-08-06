Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky, Trump Hold Phone Call Reuters

Zelensky, Trump Hold Phone Call Reuters


2025-08-06 03:11:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to Reuters , citing a source familiar with the matter, Ukrinform reports.

The source said the call was still underway. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier on Wednesday.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN06082025000193011044ID1109894815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search