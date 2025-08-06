Trump Calls Witkoff-Putin Meeting 'Very Productive'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement on his social media platform Truth Social , according to Ukrinform.

"My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a very productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made!" Trump wrote.

Trump also noted that he had updated several European allies.

"Everyone agrees this war must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," he added.

No further details were provided.

Zelensky, Trump hold phone call – Reuters

Following Witkoff's meetings in Moscow and discussions on ending Russia's war, a phone call took place between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine.