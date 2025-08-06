Onelayer And Check Point Software Partner To Deliver Context-Based Security For Private Cellular Networks

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, the leading provider of private LTE/5G security and device management solutions, and Check Point Software Technologies, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a new integration designed to enable context-based enforcement and seamless policy management across private cellular and OT environments. This partnership allows enterprises to secure dynamic and complex private cellular networks as they expand connected device use in operational settings.

The joint solution builds on OneLayer's approach of bridging the specific operational and security requirements of OT, IT, and private cellular environments. OneLayer collects detailed real-time context-such as device identity, SIM and IP status, location, and behavioural changes-from both cellular and non-cellular devices. This information is continuously synchronized with Check Point Quantum firewall, allowing security teams to define and enforce granular access controls, automate network segmentation, and respond quickly to incidents as device status or conditions change.

Use cases supported by the integration include:



Zero Trust for Non-cellular Devices: Many legacy devices, such as robotic arms, connect to the network through cellular routers, making them difficult to monitor and secure. OneLayer verifies authorized devices, discovers and provides insights for all devices, even those hidden behind cellular routers, and continuously provides this context to the Quantum firewall. With this visibility, Check Point enforces Zero Trust policies, blocking any device that is not explicitly authorized, helping prevent unauthorized access from unmanaged or unknown devices.

SIM Swap Detection: OneLayer and Check Point enable operational flexibility without compromising security by providing a software-defined SIM lock. When a stationary OT/IoT device's SIM is swapped, OneLayer detects the change and signals Check Point to move the device into a quarantine group for immediate review, reducing exposure to unauthorized access from physical tampering.

Dynamic IP Management: In different enterprise environments, such as healthcare and others, portable devices frequently change IPs as they move through networks. OneLayer tracks each device's current IP and ensures Quantum firewall policies dynamically follow these changes, maintaining safe and continuous access. Location-based Segmentation: For fixed assets, such as sensors in warehouses, OneLayer immediately alerts if a device changes location unexpectedly, prompting Check Point to restrict or quarantine access per policy, enabling rapid geofencing and physical security response.

The integration also allows teams to use context-based network groups, automating policy enforcement and reducing manual overhead, while ensuring consistent protection as networks scale and evolve.

"Context-based firewall enforcement is a core value OneLayer brings to private cellular networks, and our work with Check Point represents what this looks like in practice," said Avishag Daniely, VP Product at OneLayer. "By feeding real-time device and network intelligence into Check Point's policy engine, we create a bridge between OT assets and next-generation cellular infrastructure, delivering seamless, automated protections and unified visibility."

"Private cellular networks demand security solutions that can adapt as devices move and conditions change," said Bill Diaz, VP of Vertical Solutions at Check Point Software Technologies. "By partnering with OneLayer, we're extending Check Point's prevention-first security architecture offering real-time and context-driven policy enforcement. This enables enterprises to gain tighter control, unified visibility, and advanced threat prevention across both legacy OT and modern IoT assets."

