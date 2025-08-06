Ghanaian Defense And Environment Ministers Killed In Helicopter Crash

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) – The Ghanaian presidency announced on Wednesday the deaths of the Defense Minister and the Environment Minister in a helicopter crash, hours after the Armed Forces reported losing contact with a helicopter carrying three crew members and five passengers.According to AFP, among the victims were Edward Okyere Bwamah, appointed Defense Minister earlier this year following the inauguration of President John Mahama in January, and Ibrahim Mortala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation. Authorities confirmed the deaths of all on board the helicopter.