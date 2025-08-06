Putin, U.S. Envoy Discuss Ukraine War, Peace Agreement In Three-Hour Kremlin Talks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Aug. 6 (Petra) – Yuri Ushakov, the Russian president's aide for foreign policy, announced on Wednesday that talks between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff included discussions on ending the war in Ukraine and reaching a peace agreement. The meeting lasted nearly three hours at the Kremlin.Speaking at a press conference, Ushakov said the two sides discussed the conflict in Ukraine and the possibility of improving U.S.-Russia relations. He added that during the talks, Russia received clear signals and messages from U.S. President Donald Trump and conveyed messages in return.