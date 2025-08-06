403
NCSCM Warns Of Rising Temperatures, Heatwave Risks
Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) – The National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) cautioned on Wednesday of the expected weather conditions in the following days, which will see a considerable rise in temperatures across various regions of the Kingdom.
In a press statement, the NCSCM urged citizens to follow the preventive guidelines issued by it and relevant authorities to ensure their safety and avoid potential risks resulting from the high temperatures.
The statement emphasized the importance of avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, especially during midday hours, and increasing fluid intake to prevent heat exhaustion.
The center also stressed the need to avoid lighting fires in forested areas or places containing dry grass to reduce the risk of wildfires.
It alerted the public to the dangers of leaving children inside closed vehicles parked under the sun and warned against leaving disinfectants inside cars during heatwaves due to their flammable contents.
Regarding public safety, the NCSCM underscored the importance of swimming only in designated and safe areas and avoiding swimming in agricultural ponds to protect lives.
It also called for necessary measures to protect livestock and agricultural resources from the effects of the heatwave, ensuring their safety and continuity of production.
