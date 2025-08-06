PM: Our Time Belongs To Jordan Cabinet Must Deliver Tangible Results Without Delay

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 6 (Petra) Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Wednesday called on ministers to work with urgency and commitment, stressing that "our time does not belong to us it is a right owed to Jordan and its people."Speaking during the first cabinet session following the Royal Decree approving the government reshuffle, Hassaan underscored the clarity of the government's direction: "Our approach is clear, the requirements and programs for each sector are clear, and we know exactly what we want."He urged each minister to exert their utmost efforts to achieve their objectives without delay. "You must leave a tangible impact on the ground. Delays in implementing programs and projects can be costly and may cause us to miss valuable opportunities."The prime minister emphasized that ministers must be proactive and visionary within their sectors. "You should not wait for my direction to fulfill your duties or initiate projects for development," he said.Hassaan noted that strengthening institutions and building ministerial capacity are among each minister's key responsibilities. "This is not solely the role of the Minister of Public Sector Development it is a shared duty. The entire government is accountable for realizing the modernization agenda."He also stressed the need for a team-based approach: "Many of our ministries' responsibilities intersect. Our success depends on our ability to work as one team."To the new ministers, he emphasized continuity: "You are expected to pick up where your predecessors left off. This is not about changing direction but accelerating progress and deepening cooperation."Fieldwork, he said, is fundamental to the government's operations. "Every minister especially those in service ministries must dedicate sufficient time to visiting the governorates and various parts of the Kingdom to assess challenges firsthand and address them. This will enhance our ability to refine sector strategies."He reaffirmed the government's commitment to developmental projects promised in the governorates, stating that each minister is accountable for implementing these projects within a clearly defined timeframe. "These commitments are not optional they form the framework of our work, as agreed with the elected councils in every governorate."Hasssn also announced that within days, the government will begin preparing the executive program for the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) covering the next three years. "This is a binding commitment, and we will be held accountable for it."The program, he added, will include clear priorities and will represent the government's economic strategy for the coming period. "The national budget will be structured based on this program, reflecting our full commitment to executing the EMV and achieving its goals."While noting that economic indicators remain generally positive, Hassaan said, "We aim for much more. Though regional challenges are beyond our control, our domestic reforms, sectoral development, and economic resilience are entirely our responsibility."He revealed plans to meet with ministry secretaries general before EMV-related meetings begin. "We must all be reading from the same page in terms of our duties and our central role in implementing the EMV."He also emphasized the importance of empowering mid-level leadership in ministries, as they will play a critical role in executing the modernization agenda.Separately, the cabinet discussed developments in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi briefed the cabinet, stressing that His Majesty King Abdullah II continues to lead Jordan's efforts to halt the aggression in Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid amid an unprecedented crisis.Safadi confirmed that Jordan remains actively engaged with the international community to lift the blockade and end Israeli restrictions on aid delivery.