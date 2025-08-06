403
Army Evacuates 9Th Group Of Gaza Children For Treatment In Jordan
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) – The Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army on Wednesday evacuated the ninth group of children from the Gaza Strip as part of the "Jordanian Medical Corridor" initiative aimed at supporting Palestinians and alleviating their humanitarian suffering.
The latest group included 15 patients accompanied by 43 family members. All patients will be transferred to Jordanian hospitals for treatment. Their arrival and transfer were coordinated with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.
Since the initiative began in March this year, Jordan has received 437 people from Gaza, including 134 patients and 303 accompanying relatives, transported via both land and air.
The medical evacuation efforts, launched under Royal directives, reaffirm Jordan's unwavering commitment to supporting the people of Gaza.
