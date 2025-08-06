Jordan, Palestine Interior Ministers Discuss Coordination, Improvements At King Hussein Bridge

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

King Hussein Bridge, August 6 (Petra) Minister of Interior Mazen Farraya and his Palestinian counterpart, Ziad Hab Al-Reeh, held a meeting on Wednesday at the King Hussein Bridge to discuss bilateral cooperation between their ministries and explore ways to enhance coordination.The talks focused on operations at the King Hussein Bridge, including procedures for incoming and outgoing travelers, and the challenges related to managing the crossing.Farraya outlined past operational limitations at the bridge, such as restricted traveler quotas and limited working hours, largely dictated by arrangements from the other side. He noted that additional complications like temporary halts in processing travelers have set the bridge apart from other border crossings, necessitating special consideration in evaluating its performance.To address traveler challenges, Farraya said the ministry launched a digital ticketing platform aimed at streamlining the purchase process and facilitating smoother travel procedures. Although initial issues emerged following the platform's activation, corrective actions were taken, including linking VIP services to the system and restricting tickets to the passenger's name and passport number. These measures were designed to prevent ticket reselling and ensure orderly and modernized processing, which has led to noticeable improvements in service quality at the bridge.Farraya also presented details of a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the King Hussein Bridge currently underway. The project includes upgrading all facilities, constructing a public transport terminal, expanding the access roads on both the Jordanian and Palestinian sides, and enlarging cargo handling areas.Palestinian Interior Minister Hab Al-Reeh praised the strong ties between Jordan and Palestine and commended Jordan's ongoing efforts to enhance the bridge's infrastructure and services. He stressed the importance of addressing passenger feedback, particularly concerning wait times and the quality of waiting areas, to ensure optimal traveler experience.Following their meeting, the ministers toured the bridge facilities, including arrival and departure halls, to assess service readiness and traveler accommodations. They also met with bridge officials and travelers, who shared feedback on the digital ticketing system and overall travel experience.As a result of the visit, the two sides agreed to construct shelters between the bridge entrance and the departure hall to shield passengers from adverse weather conditions.