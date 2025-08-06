Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline 2025: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Cellectis S.A, Autolus Limited, Takara Bio, Abbvies, Janssen LLC

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline constitutes 125+ key companies continuously working towards developing 130+ Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market.

The Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia companies working in the treatment market are Nanjing Bioheng Biotech, Apamistamab Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A, Autolus Limited, Takara Bio Inc., AbbVies, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Orca Biosystems, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment



Emerging Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- CTA30X, 131-I, UCART22, AUTO1, TBI-1501, Navitoclax, Daratumumab, CPX-351, Orca-T, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market in the coming years.

In December 2024, The first interim analysis of the Phase III AALL1731 trial (NCT03914625) demonstrated that adding Blincyto (blinatumomab; Amgen) to chemotherapy significantly increased three-year disease-free survival (DFS) in newly diagnosed pediatric patients with standard-risk (SR) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the findings further support Blincyto's role as a game-changing therapy in reducing relapse rates and improving outcomes in this pediatric group, as noted by trial investigators.

In December 2024, Groundbreaking results from a major clinical trial, partially supported by the St. Baldrick's Foundation, were revealed today at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in San Diego, Calif. The Children's Oncology Group (COG) presented transformative findings that are poised to change the standard of care for children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This breakthrough, regarded as one of the most significant advancements in pediatric oncology in decades, marks a milestone made possible by 25 years of contributions to St. Baldrick's head-shaving events, fundraisers, and the generosity of committed donors.

In November 2024, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved obecabtagene autoleucel (Aucatzyl) for adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This approval marks the first indication for obecabtagene autoleucel, also known as obe-cel. The FDA's decision to approve the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy was based on the results of the open-label, multicenter, single-group, Phase 1/2 FELIX clinical trial. The study included patients with ALL who experienced relapse after a remission lasting no longer than 12 months, relapsed or were refractory within 12 months after at least two prior systemic therapies, or had recurrent or refractory disease at least three months following allogeneic stem cell transplantation.

In July 2024, AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical company based in the UK, has announced positive results from the Phase III AMPLIFY clinical trial of Calquence (acalabrutinib) for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL). The global, multi-centre, open-label trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of a fixed duration of Calquence (acalabrutinib) in previously untreated adults with CLL. The treatment regimen included Calquence combined with venetoclax and, optionally, obinutuzumab. In March 2024, The FDA approved Pfizer's BESPONSA for pediatric patients aged 1 year and older with relapsed or refractory CD22-positive B-cell ALL. Before this approval, BESPONSA received priority review and orphan drug designation. Additionally, BESPONSA was approved in 2017 for treating relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL in adult patients.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Overview

An abnormal buildup of white blood cells (leukaemia cells) in the bone marrow causes acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL), also known as acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and acute lymphoid leukaemia. The leukaemia cells that leukaemia cannot completely mature replace healthy cells that create functional lymphocytes when ALL advances quickly.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



CTA30X: Nanjing Bioheng Biotech

131-I: Apamistamab Actinium Pharmaceuticals

UCART22: Cellectis S.A

AUTO1: Autolus Limited

TBI-1501: Takara Bio Inc.

Navitoclax: AbbVies

Daratumumab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

CPX-351: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Orca-T: Orca Biosystems, Inc.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Route of Administration

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous. Molecule Type

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Molecule Type

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Gene therapies

Small molecule

Vaccines

Polymers

Peptides

Monoclonal antibodies Product Type

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Assessment by Product Type

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia By Stage and Product Type

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Assessment by Route of Administration

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia By Stage and Route of Administration

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Assessment by Molecule Type Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Report covers around 130+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia product details are provided in the report. Download the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia therapies

Some of the key companies in the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia are - Bristol Myer Squibb Company, Celegene Corporation, Eisai Co Ltd, Erytech Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genmab A/S, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and others.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Analysis:

The Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia drugs and therapies

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), increasing Research and Development activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Barriers

However, cost associated with the treatment, side effects associated with the treatment options and other factors are creating obstacles in the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market growth.

Scope of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Companies: Nanjing Bioheng Biotech, Apamistamab Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A, Autolus Limited, Takara Bio Inc., AbbVies, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Orca Biosystems, Inc., and others

Key Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapies: CTA30X, 131-I, UCART22, AUTO1, TBI-1501, Navitoclax, Daratumumab, CPX-351, Orca-T, and others

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia current marketed and Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia emerging therapies Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Dynamics: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market drivers and Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Report Introduction

2. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Executive Summary

3. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Overview

4. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Preclinical Stage Products

10. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutics Assessment

11. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Key Companies

14. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Key Products

15. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Unmet Needs

16 . Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.