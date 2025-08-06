Goodgame Empire Players Launch Independent Hub To Unify Global Community

Players of the beleaguered online strategy games Goodgame Empire and Empire: Four Kingdoms have launched a new, independent digital hub called the United Members of Empire (UME). This large-scale platform for past and present players aims to provide a unified voice and a permanent home for a global community that has historically been fragmented across different communication apps.

For nearly 15 years, the appeal of Goodgame Empire has been its intricate social ecosystem. The game is renowned for fostering deep, long-term alliances where strategy and camaraderie are inseparable. Players have invested thousands of hours and, in many cases, significant funds into building not just virtual castles, but lasting friendships. This intensely social dynamic has cultivated an exceptionally loyal following.

In the face of public scrutiny over a number of perceived missteps by the company, a growing number of veteran players have defected from the game, leaving long time friends & allies concerned about the long run viability of their communities a proactive move to secure their community's future, a number of these players from across the various servers & platforms have begun building a home base where players both past and present can stay connected and forge a new destiny for their communities without relying on any gaming company going forward.

The official game server has never been a hub for the kind of smack-talking, fun & irrelevant culture that exists in the independent game chats; also many who have expressed discontent in the official server have been banned and unable to make their voices heard. These developments have highlighted a long-standing structural reality: the community has always been scattered. For strategic reasons, individual alliances operate in private chat rooms across platforms like Line App, WhatsApp, Vibar, and Discord, leaving the game itself as the sole unifying thread. This fragmentation has made it difficult for the community to organize and collaborate on a large scale.

These realities have made to clear that for this gaming community to continue to thrive, there is a need for an independent space run for the community, by the community which champions the values of open dialogue and fun United Members of Empire was created to mitigate these risks to more fundamental social networks. "The challenge for players of this game is how to maintain the fabric of our communities," a founder explained. "We have never had a unified community platform outside of the game itself. UME is our solution to that."

The server is designed to be a central bastion for this scattered populace. Foremost among these are the built in translation features for the international community. Channels can be set up to default to any language and provide easy 2 way translations to help bridge the international communities. There are plans to roll out a custom voice dubbing service as well to make voice chats accessible for all. Another feature designed to bridge communications is a custom-built technical integration that allows messages from a private Line group to appear seamlessly in a dedicated Discord channel and vice-versa. The server is dedicated to dismantling the communication barriers that have kept global alliances so disconnected from each other.

Recognizing that the future for many may lie beyond a single game, the server's vision extends further. It is also designed as a broader, multi-game hub. Dedicated channels will help players and their established teams explore and migrate to new team-based strategy games, ensuring that friendships forged in one virtual world can endure in the next. The goal is to create a space that is truly by the players, for the players.

As the organizers stated:“The most valuable things we built in this game were not our castles, but our network of friends and allies. Now, our community can continue to not only exist but grow, free from the limitations of a single game.”

Organizers are extending a warm welcome to all players to join and help steer the platform's future. The project is in a crucial growth phase and has set an initial target of 1,000 members to trigger a "fully public" launch. Players looking to reconnect with old allies or find a new home for their alliance are encouraged to be part of this next chapter via the official Discord invitation link: