Dream 2 Lead Ignites The Summer With Adventurology Camp In Fort Myers: Where Sports, S.T.E.A.M., And The Arts Collide

MENAFN - GetNews)



FORT MYERS, FL - August 6, 2025 - Dream 2 Lead (D2L), one of Florida's fastest-growing youth empowerment nonprofits, is bringing its full force to Southwest Florida with the launch of the Adventurology: Sports, S.T.E.A.M. & Arts Summer Camp , happening August 8–9, 2025 at Animals and Kids Ranch in Fort Myers.

This groundbreaking two-day camp is more than a summer activity it's a launchpad for youth ages 11–18 to explore leadership, life skills, and creativity through a unique blend of football, equestrian training, S.T.E.A.M.S. education, and the arts. With support from some of the nation's top brands and local institutions, Adventurology is set to be one of the most impactful youth camps of the season.

LEADERSHIP ROOTED IN PURPOSE & PASSION

Kristoffer Doura , former NFL athlete turned financial strategist, envisioned a space where young people especially boys of color could explore discipline, identity, and growth beyond the field. His dream was to create a model that didn't just coach youth in sports, but in life. Now, that vision is becoming reality through Dream 2 Lead.

Bringing this vision to life is Telena Paris , CEO of D2L and a powerhouse in nonprofit development, curriculum design, and arts leadership. It was Telena who crafted the infrastructure, built the curriculum, and transformed Kristoffer's dream into a scalable, year-round model.

Together, they are a power couple in motion with Kristoffer leading the movement from the frontlines and Telena anchoring its legacy through structure, creativity, and strategy.

TELENA PARIS: AN ARTIST, EDUCATOR, AND CULTURAL ARCHITECT

Beyond her nonprofit credentials, Telena Paris brings decades of experience in performing and creative arts, including work as an actor, filmmaker, choreographer, singer, dancer, and theater artist. Her passion for the arts has helped shape the creative heartbeat of D2L programming.

With a lifelong belief in the power of performance and artistic expression to shape identity and inspire confidence, Telena has infused Adventurology with high-quality arts programming, including sculpting, visual storytelling, choreography workshops, and more. Through partnerships with organizations like the Fort Myers Alliance for the Arts , she's ensuring that every child-regardless of zip code-has access to the transformative power of the arts.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, August 8 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 9 | 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Animals and Kids, Fort Myers, FL 33971

Ages: 11–18

Scholarships Available through Step Up For Students

Camp Features:



Equestrian Riding & Horsemanship

US Marines Physical Training

Football Clinics & Athletic Skills

S.T.E.A.M.S. Exploration Stations

Sculpting, Visual Arts & Creative Workshops

Choreography & Movement Expression

Career Panels with Industry Professionals Team Building, Snacks & Swag Giveaways

“This camp is about more than summer fun it's about future-shaping,” says Doura.“We're creating an environment where youth from all walks of life can grow through challenge, creativity, and connection.”

BACKED BY COMMUNITY + INDUSTRY GIANTS

With support from powerhouse brands and institutions, the Adventurology Camp is being fueled by:



Pepsi

Publix

Whole Foods

Buffalo Wild Wings

Florida Gulf Coast University

LA Fitness

Wawa

United Way of Lee, Hendry & Glades

Tropical Smoothie Café

Hole in One Golf Carts

YMCA

CareerSource Southwest Florida

Rize Café

Fort Myers Alliance for the Arts

TACKLE U

Lee County Black History Society

Animals and Kids

IMAG History & Science Center Affiliated Healthcare Centers

These collaborations ensure campers get access to a full-circle experience one that's adventurous, educational, artistic, and unforgettable.

REGISTRATION + GIVING OPPORTUNITIES

Register at: Call or Text: (561) 316-7377 Scholarships accepted through Step Up For Students Donations can be made online.

ABOUT DREAM 2 LEAD

Dream 2 Lead (D2L) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to equipping youth ages 11–24 with the tools to lead with purpose. Through innovative programs in sports, entrepreneurship, education, mentorship, and the arts, D2L empowers students to become confident, community-minded changemakers.

Now operating in two regional offices Southeast Florida (Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade) and Southwest Florida (Lee, Collier, and surrounding counties) Dream 2 Lead is forging a statewide movement of youth leadership, one community at a time.