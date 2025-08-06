Dream 2 Lead Ignites The Summer With Adventurology Camp In Fort Myers: Where Sports, S.T.E.A.M., And The Arts Collide
"Promoting Dream 2 Lead's Adventurology Summer Camp, taking place August 8–9, 2025, in Fort Myers, FL. The flyer features teens on horseback and lists camp activities including horsemanship, football, S.T.E.A.M., arts, US Marines activations, and team building. Ages 11–18. Supported by major partners like Pepsi, Publix, Whole Foods, FGCU, LA Fitness, and the Fort Myers Alliance for the Arts. Website: "Dream 2 Lead expands to Southwest Florida with its Adventurology Summer Camp on August 8–9 in Fort Myers. Co-founded by Kristoffer Doura and Telena Paris, the camp blends sports, S.T.E.A.M., equestrian training, and the arts to empower youth ages 11–18. Backed by top brands and the Fort Myers Alliance for the Arts, this two-day experience develops leadership, creativity, and confidence in the next generation.
FORT MYERS, FL - August 6, 2025 - Dream 2 Lead (D2L), one of Florida's fastest-growing youth empowerment nonprofits, is bringing its full force to Southwest Florida with the launch of the Adventurology: Sports, S.T.E.A.M. & Arts Summer Camp , happening August 8–9, 2025 at Animals and Kids Ranch in Fort Myers.
This groundbreaking two-day camp is more than a summer activity it's a launchpad for youth ages 11–18 to explore leadership, life skills, and creativity through a unique blend of football, equestrian training, S.T.E.A.M.S. education, and the arts. With support from some of the nation's top brands and local institutions, Adventurology is set to be one of the most impactful youth camps of the season.
LEADERSHIP ROOTED IN PURPOSE & PASSION
Kristoffer Doura , former NFL athlete turned financial strategist, envisioned a space where young people especially boys of color could explore discipline, identity, and growth beyond the field. His dream was to create a model that didn't just coach youth in sports, but in life. Now, that vision is becoming reality through Dream 2 Lead.
Bringing this vision to life is Telena Paris , CEO of D2L and a powerhouse in nonprofit development, curriculum design, and arts leadership. It was Telena who crafted the infrastructure, built the curriculum, and transformed Kristoffer's dream into a scalable, year-round model.
Together, they are a power couple in motion with Kristoffer leading the movement from the frontlines and Telena anchoring its legacy through structure, creativity, and strategy.
TELENA PARIS: AN ARTIST, EDUCATOR, AND CULTURAL ARCHITECT
Beyond her nonprofit credentials, Telena Paris brings decades of experience in performing and creative arts, including work as an actor, filmmaker, choreographer, singer, dancer, and theater artist. Her passion for the arts has helped shape the creative heartbeat of D2L programming.
With a lifelong belief in the power of performance and artistic expression to shape identity and inspire confidence, Telena has infused Adventurology with high-quality arts programming, including sculpting, visual storytelling, choreography workshops, and more. Through partnerships with organizations like the Fort Myers Alliance for the Arts , she's ensuring that every child-regardless of zip code-has access to the transformative power of the arts.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
Friday, August 8 | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Saturday, August 9 | 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Location: Animals and Kids, Fort Myers, FL 33971
Ages: 11–18
Scholarships Available through Step Up For Students
Camp Features:
-
Equestrian Riding & Horsemanship
US Marines Physical Training
Football Clinics & Athletic Skills
S.T.E.A.M.S. Exploration Stations
Sculpting, Visual Arts & Creative Workshops
Choreography & Movement Expression
Career Panels with Industry Professionals
Team Building, Snacks & Swag Giveaways
“This camp is about more than summer fun it's about future-shaping,” says Doura.“We're creating an environment where youth from all walks of life can grow through challenge, creativity, and connection.”
BACKED BY COMMUNITY + INDUSTRY GIANTS
With support from powerhouse brands and institutions, the Adventurology Camp is being fueled by:
-
Pepsi
Publix
Whole Foods
Buffalo Wild Wings
Florida Gulf Coast University
LA Fitness
Wawa
United Way of Lee, Hendry & Glades
Tropical Smoothie Café
Hole in One Golf Carts
YMCA
CareerSource Southwest Florida
Rize Café
Fort Myers Alliance for the Arts
TACKLE U
Lee County Black History Society
Animals and Kids
IMAG History & Science Center
Affiliated Healthcare Centers
These collaborations ensure campers get access to a full-circle experience one that's adventurous, educational, artistic, and unforgettable.
REGISTRATION + GIVING OPPORTUNITIES
Register at: Call or Text: (561) 316-7377 Scholarships accepted through Step Up For Students Donations can be made online.
ABOUT DREAM 2 LEAD
Dream 2 Lead (D2L) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to equipping youth ages 11–24 with the tools to lead with purpose. Through innovative programs in sports, entrepreneurship, education, mentorship, and the arts, D2L empowers students to become confident, community-minded changemakers.
Now operating in two regional offices Southeast Florida (Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade) and Southwest Florida (Lee, Collier, and surrounding counties) Dream 2 Lead is forging a statewide movement of youth leadership, one community at a time.
