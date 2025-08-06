Top Counselling Service In Australia Meets Growing Demand For Professional Mental Health Services

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA - Breathe Counselling Perth is a comprehensive counselling service offering a holistic approach to counselling across multiple locations throughout Perth and regional Western Australia.

With a growing team of highly qualified counsellors, Breathe Counselling currently has ten counselling facilities across Perth, including Wembley, Joondalup, Rockingham, and Midland. This broad geographical area ensures that more Western Australians have access to quality mental health support close to home.

However, recognising the need for flexible support, Breathe Counselling also offers online counselling services via Microsoft Teams. This option provides clients with the convenience of accessing professional counselling from the comfort of their own homes, from anywhere in the world.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to professional counselling services, regardless of where they live," says founder Nick Gwynn.

Breathe counselling draws on a wide range of contemporary counselling modalities chosen specifically in response to the therapeutic needs of the couple or individual, including Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy, The Gottman Method and more.

Among their comprehensive range of services, their couples counselling helps partners navigate relationship challenges with evidence-based approaches.

"Our couples counsellors create a safe, non-judgmental space where both partners feel heard and understood," explains Gwynn. "We help couples identify unhelpful patterns, improve communication, and rebuild trust and intimacy."

Beyond couples counselling, Breathe Counselling Perth offers support for individuals facing depression, anxiety, grief, addiction, and other emotional challenges. Their family counselling services help resolve conflicts and improve family dynamics, while their specialised counsellors also address issues such as anger management, trust issues, and loneliness.

The counselling relationship is central to their approach, with each counsellor taking time to understand clients' unique situations and develop personalised strategies for growth and healing.

Many of their counsellors bring years of experience supporting individuals through challenging life experiences and diverse mental health conditions.

Breathe Counselling Perth is dedicated to offering confidential and compassionate counselling services that empower clients to overcome challenges and enhance their mental wellbeing. Their team of professional counsellors understands that seeking help takes courage, and they strive to make the counselling journey as comfortable and effective as possible.

For more information about Breathe Counselling Perth's services or to book an appointment at any of their locations, visit .