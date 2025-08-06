Application Of Kinghelm Antennas, Connectors, And Terminals In“Two Buses, One Dangerous” Beidou Ministry-Standard Devices

Kinghelm: Connecting the World

"Kinghelm, Connecting the World" – Kinghelm participated in the "Two Buses, One Dangerous" project over a decade ago, supplying Beidou/GPS antennas, signal connectors, and terminals for "Beidou Ministry-Standard Devices." In today's IoT era, T-Boxes (Telematics Boxes) and OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) systems are widely adopted in smart connected vehicles. Song Shiqiang (Huaqiangbei industry expert) explains that T-Boxes enable remote vehicle control, UBI insurance, and fleet management, while OBD systems collect sensor data for ECU analysis-crucial for driving safety, maintenance, and paving the way for autonomous driving.

The " Two Buses, One Dangerous " initiative targets tourist coaches, long-distance buses, and vehicles transporting hazardous chemicals. Jointly regulated by China's Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Public Security, these vehicles use Beidou positioning technology for enhanced monitoring. This policy accelerated the adoption of China's Beidou BDS666 ( ) system, with Shenzhen-based Huabao Technology, Youwei Information, and Bosijie Technology dominating the early market.

OBD, T-Box, and Beidou Ministry-Standard Devices

Technical Functions of Beidou Ministry-Standard Devices

1. Beidou Positioning & Tracking :

l Real-time acquisition of vehicle position/speed/direction via Beidou BDS (high precision, all-weather tracking).

2. Driving Monitoring :

l Alerts for speeding, route deviation, or entry into restricted zones.

3. Data Logging & Transmission :

l Records mileage, fuel consumption; transmits data to regulatory platforms.

4. Emergency SOS & Rescue :

l One-touch alert triggers location sharing with authorities.

5. Voice Dispatch :

l Enables driver-platform communication for real-time coordination.

6. Remote Control :

l Platform can enforce speed limits or cut fuel/power remotely.

Kinghelm Connectors in Applications

Kinghelm's Role in Communication Systems

Song Shiqiang states: Beidou devices leverage dual-mode positioning (Beidou/GPS + LBS base-station assist) and multi-channel communication :

l 4G/5G modules : Transmit data via TCP/UDP.

l SMS : Emergency alerts in low-network areas.

l Video Streaming : H.264 compression for real-time cabin/road monitoring.

l Beidou Short-Message Service (SMS) : Unique to Beidou (gen1 modules), enabled by Kinghelm's specialized B3-band antennas .

Kinghelm: Specializing in RF & Microwave Wireless Transmission and Reception

Kinghelm provides RF/microwave components (antennas, connectors) integrated into T-Boxes/OBD/Beidou devices. These support:

l GSM/GPRS/LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

l Mobile comms, navigation, hazard alerts, wireless hotspots

Kinghelm's Popular Switches

Industry Ecosystem & Kinghelm's Advantages

Key Beidou Chip/Module Suppliers :

l Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics, Dongguan Taidou, Unicore Communications

l Hi-Target Navigation, Huaxun Microelectronics

l Huada Beidou : HD8140 multi-frequency GNSS chips; TAU series with "GNSS + INS" fusion.

l Qianxun Position: MC382 high-precision RTK/PPP modules.

Kinghelm's Antenna Strengths :

l Dual-Mode Support : e.g., KH1GBC-01 (Beidou/GPS).

l Frequency Coverage : 1575.42±2/1561±2MHz (model KH-DW-K580-WZ).

l RHCP Polarization : Reduces interference (KH-DW-K580-WZ, KH1GPC-01).

l Low Noise :

l High Gain : 29±2dB LNA gain + 2dBi Z-axis gain (KH1GBC-01).

R&D & Manufacturing Capabilities :

l Lab in Tangxia (Dongguan) with anechoic chamber, network analyzers, thermal testers.

l Automated production lines in Luzhai (Guangxi).

l Customizable interfaces (SMA-J/SMB).

Kinghelm Connector 3D Models

Slkor Semiconductor's Power Management Solutions

Beidou devices use DC-DC converters + LDOs (e.g., Slkor's AMS1117-3.3, SL7805) for stable 4G/MCU power. Slkor ( ) products include:

l SiC devices, MOSFETs, IGBTs, Hall sensors, optocouplers

l Bestsellers : MMBT5551, SS8050, SS54, FR107, 1N4148 series

Slkor's Shenzhen Services :

l Two Huaqiangbei stores with gifts (power banks, fans).

l Same-day delivery from Longhua warehouse (stock value: tens of millions RMB).

l Serving 20,000+ global clients.

Slkor & Kinghelm in Vehicle Power Switches

Corporate Leadership

Song Shiqiang – Founder/General Manager of Kinghelm & Slkor:

l Researcher at State Council Development Research Center

l Expert at China Association for Science & Technology

l Cultural scholar defining "Huaqiangbei Spirit"

l Influential columnist ("Song Shiqiang's Insights")

SLKOR Introduction

Certifications & Applications

Kinghelm :

l National High-Tech Enterprise

l Member: China Satellite Navigation Association, GD Connector Association

l Patents : Multiple inventions

l Certifications : ISO9001, RoHS, REACH; IATF16949 (pending)

l Applications : EVs, smart devices, industrial IoT, aerospace

Slkor + Kinghelm Synergy :

l Joint solutions for automotive power circuits (Fig.9).

Slkor hot selling models