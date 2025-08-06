Plano, TX - August 6, 2025 - Outdoor Warehouse Supply in Plano is a leading supplier of hardscaping supplies, is helping homeowners and contractors across the Dallas‐Fort Worth metroplex access top-tier materials for patios, walkways, retaining walls, and more.

Company Overview & Heritage

Founded in 2014 by Brad and Cole Taylor, Outdoor Warehouse Supply was built from decades of landscape, pool, and outdoor-living industry experience. With a strategic partnership with Pavestone®, the company became both a wholesale and retail powerhouse, operating a 2.4‐acre distribution facility in Plano stocked with: over 30,000 ft2 of Pavestone products, more than 400 tons of natural stone, and nearly 200 species of Zone 8A plant material. Its location at 1212 Municipal Ave serves as a full-service stone yard, plant nursery, and hardscape supplier for both professionals and DIY homeowners in North Texas.

Featured Hardscaping Supplies

Outdoor Warehouse Supply offers a comprehensive range of hardscaping supplies, including:

Pavestone pavers and retaining wall blocks, distributed locally and available in styles such as Holland Stone, Panorama, Regal Stone, and Rockface. Their Plano location includes a 700 ft2 sample deck to help customers select color and finish.

Natural stone products including Oklahoma flagstone, Lueders limestone slabs, builder's stone, chopped stone, river rock, boulders, and specialty aggregates-voiced for visual appeal and structural performance.

Bulk materials such as decomposed granite, Texas Black Star Gravel, salt & pepper river rock, mason sand, soil, mulch, and Texas bull rock-ideal for ground covering, drainage, and xeriscaping projects.

Edging and masonry accessories including sealers, binders, adhesives, mortars, and tools to complete installation and finishing work.

Testimonials & Customer Experience

The company consistently receives high praise from reviewers. With over 166 reviews and a 4.7–4.8 overall rating, customers applaud both material quality and service:

“As a contractor ... Outdoor Warehouse Supply is hands down the place to go for your landscape needs. Friendly, knowledgeable, and consistent with top notch customer service.”“The only place I have used for years because they are the best service, quality and honesty. The guys in the yard are awesome and the front desk is as well.”“Delivery of rock was perfect too... I'm a total rookie and they helped me all along the way ... Fan for life...” Personnel such as Jonathan, Terry, Christian, and Mikey receive frequent mentions for outstanding support during both in-store visits and delivery coordination.

Executive Quote

“Outdoor Warehouse Supply is committed to supplying Plano and the greater North Texas region with the finest hardscaping supplies available,” said Cole Taylor, Co‐Founder.“From our extensive Pavestone inventory to specialty natural stone and bulk delivery services, we combine quality materials with unmatched service so customers feel confident in every project.”

Services & Value-AddsDelivery & Logistics

With dependable delivery to Plano, Frisco, Lewisville, Irving, and Fort Worth areas, Outdoor Warehouse Supply ensures bulk materials arrive promptly and precisely placed by dedicated drivers like Terry-many delivery reviews highlight exceptional placement accuracy and friendliness.

Wholesale & Retail Flexibility

Serving both large-scale contractors and weekend DIYers, the company offers wholesale‐tier pricing protected across volume levels, while still welcoming individual customers who seek smaller, specialized purchases.

Expert Guidance & Design Support

The Plano staff, including team members known by name (Jonathan, Christian, Mikey), provide expert advice on material selection, project planning, paver installation, and landscape design-from choosing a style to calculating materials required.

Expanded Product Offerings

Beyond hardscape supplies, their facility stocks bagged masonry supplies (mortars, sealers, adhesives), a wholesale plant nursery with nearly 200 plant species, firewood, landscape lighting and irrigation products-making Outdoor Warehouse Supply a true one‐stop outdoor solutions provider.

Market Impact & Local Strength

By focusing on hardscaping supplies and hardscape-service integration in Plano, Outdoor Warehouse Supply fulfills a critical demand in the North Texas landscaping market. Their dual wholesale/retail model sets them apart from typical chain garden centers and supply yards, providing flexible access to quality materials. The consistently high customer satisfaction-over 130 five-star ratings per review platforms-underlines their position as a trusted resource across both residential and commercial sectors

