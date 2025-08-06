Ragnarok X Global The Ultimate Cross-Platform MMORPG Heads To Gamescom 2025 With Exclusive Content And Global Updates
The official promotional CG is available at the following link:
Experience the unique charm of ROX: Immersive Activities, Rewards & Surprises Await at gamescom 2025
Step into the world of Ragnarok X Global at gamescom 2025 and explore a range of immersive experience, exclusive giveaways, and limited-edition merchandise - all available at the ROX booth!
. Interactive Demo Zone Explore new ROX content and discover why millions of players around the world love this MMORPG. Complete challenges to earn special commemorative rewards!
. Giant Screen Trivia & Prize Sessions Watch the explosive ROX cinematic trailers on the big screen, full of amazing visual effects... Join the live trivia sessions with our host and answer for a chance to win exclusive ROX rewards! lucky participants will walk away with ROX-branded goodies including Poring King, ROX T-shirts, HUAWEI gift cards and more.
. CDKey Drops – Online & Onsite Experience the ROX booth experience and unlock limited-time CDKeys and other surprises. Follow the official ROX channels to capture additional online giveaway drops during the event.
. Prize Zone: Exclusive ROX Merch and Rewards Await! Stop by ROX Booth to claim a variety of giveaways - from Poring King plushies, ROX-themed T-shirts, woven totes, HUAWEI Gift Cards and more. A treasure trove of collectibles is just waiting for you!
A New Adventure Begins – Classic Soul, Modern Form
With its immersive 3D animated visual effects, cross-platform flexibility and refined MMORPG system, Ragnarok X Global breathes new life into the epic MMORPG world- all while staying true to the spirit of the original Ragnarok . Step into iconic cities, challenge fearsome MVPs and relive the thrill of classic job advancements - now more accessible than ever.
Play Freely, Progress Your Way
From smart, auto-questing to seamless cross-platform gaming, ROX allows players to adventure at their own pace.. Whether you're casually grinding on your commute or experiencing high-level GvG raids at home, the experience is always within reach. Enjoy smooth questing, enhanced Guild vs Guild warfare, and vibrant daily activities - all designed to reward time, not spending. No pay-to-win mechanics , no gated loot - just fair play and fun.
Classic Jobs, New Bonds
Choose from six classic base jobs - Swordsman, Mage, Acolyte, Archer, Thief, and Merchant - each offering unique advancement paths and flexible builds for PvE, PvP , and GvG . Customize your game style with equipment, pets, and cards to match your character Beyond combat, ROX brings Midgard to life with rich life content like fishing, cooking, mining , and gardening , alongside player housing and interactive events that strengthen social bonds.
New systems like Oath and Mentorship allow you to build meaningful relationships - train newcomers, form lifelong bonds, and grow together for shared rewards.
A Living, Breathing Online World
Midgard is more than a battlefield - it's a social world full of life. Go fishing in Comodo, cook stat-boosting meals, mine rare resources, or celebrate in-game weddings. The player-driven economy ensures freedom to trade and earn through gameplay, but not your wallet.
Join guilds, grow relationships, and immerse yourself in a community, which is constantly evolving - both in-game and across social platforms.
Collaboration with HUAWEI
To enhance the gamescom experience, ROX has partnered with HUAWEI to bring players a selection of exclusive event rewards - including HUAWEI Gift Cards , in-game perks, and booth-only bonuses that tie into ROX's latest update.
Join us on-site for the full ROX experience - here's everything you need to know before you plan your visit:
Event Details
Date & Time
. Thursday, August 21, 2025 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM (UTC+2)
Location
. Koelnmesse, Cologne
. Hall 9 – Booth A.040(AppGallery Pavilion)
Venue Map: #cl2rq8i1r0lxj0dw4ntytnch3
Follow ROX for more information
Stay updated with the latest game reveals, event announcements, CDKey drop, on-site activity details, and exclusive ticket giveaways - all via our official channels!
Facebook :
Instagram :
. YouTube : @RagnarokXGlobal
Discord :
X:
Official Website :
Whether you're a longtime RO fan or new to the world of ROX, there is unforgettable adventures, epic battles, and lifelong bonds await. Don't miss your chance - visit us at gamescom and be part of one of the most exciting and rewarding MMORPG experience of the year!
Legal Disclaimer:
