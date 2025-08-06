Plastform Unveils New Kitchen Countertop Solutions With Style, Durability & Affordability

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 5, 2025 10:34 pm - Plastform offers a wide selection of different countertops, new modern kitchen countertops and bathroom countertops in Brampton. Affordable, top quality custom countertops in Brampton

Brampton, Ontario – August?6,?2025 – Plastform, a family-owned manufacturer and installer of custom laminate countertops and cabinetry, today announced the availability of its expanded kitchen countertop line, now fully showcased on its official website.

Featuring high performance laminated surfaces crafted from FSC certified HPL composite wood, Plastform's offerings include a diverse selection of edge profiles such as Classic, Finesse, Regency, Nova, Mirage, Contessa, Versailles, Vintage, and Sienna-designed for both aesthetic appeal and long-term durability. Each model is made in house at Plastform's Brampton facility, ensuring precise measurements, consistent quality, and a streamlined customer experience.

What sets Plastform apart is its integrated approach: customers receive design support, manufacturing, delivery, and installation all under one roof. This eliminates the need for middlemen, enabling competitive pricing and faster turnaround times, including same-day pickup for qualifying laminate countertop orders.

From modern trends to timeless classics, the countertop range is tailored to suit residential, commercial, and institutional settings. Customers can view extensive colour options, surface textures, and edge styles through the company's online galleries and visit their showroom to see real-life samples and speak with expert staff. Whether clients are renovating a kitchen, designing a bathroom vanity, or configuring cabinetry for an office or laundry room, Plastform offers cohesive solutions with optional accessories such as sinks, handles, and faucets for convenience and coherence.

“Each countertop reflects our commitment to craftsmanship, affordability, and client satisfaction”.“By handling design through installation, we ensure consistent quality-direct from us to you.”

About Plastform

Plastform is a family-owned and operated business based in Brampton, Ontario. For over 25 years, it has specialized in delivering high quality laminate countertops, custom kitchen cabinets, and bathroom vanities across Brampton and the GTA. Plastform stands out with its in house manufacturing model, affordability compared to big box retailers, superior customer service, and efficient project turnaround. Their showroom features a wide sample selection, and the company prides itself on providing free design consultations, expert installations, and full satisfaction guarantees.

Contact:

Brinda

Plastform

Brampton, Ontario

905 455 0378

