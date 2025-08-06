Omni-Path Integration Expertise Offered By Nor-Tech

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 6, 2025 1:18 am - Nor-Tech is a leading integrator-for both new and existing HPC technology-of Cornelis Networks' Omni-Path. Powerful and cost-effective, primary benefits include low latency and high bandwidth.

Minneapolis, MN, August 1, 2025 -- Nor-Tech is a leading integrator--for both new and existing HPC technology--of Cornelis Networks' Omni-Path. Powerful and cost-effective, primary benefits include low latency and high bandwidth. It is particularly valuable for large-scale simulations, complex modeling and AI workloads.

Another key advantage is scalability. Omni-Path can support up to 500,000 nodes without sacrificing performance, making it ideal for expanding HPC environments and future-proofing infrastructure investments. Omni-Path is highly compatible with a wide range of HPC applications and compares favorably to leading MPI Fabric alternatives. Features include:

- Architecture: Designed for high core-count, latency-sensitive HPC workloads

- Latency: Ultra-low latency (about 100 nanoseconds or less)

- Bandwidth: options include 100 Gbps or 400 Gbps

- Protocol Stack: Uses a proprietary protocol stack

- Scalability: Scales well in large HPC clusters with fewer switch layers

- RDMA Support: RDMA-capable

- Vendor Ecosystem: Currently supported by Cornelis Networks

- Software Ecosystem: Integrated with Intel MPI and select commercial tools

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said,“Omni-Path is an excellent choice for institutions and organizations that require outstanding performance within budget constraints. However, integration can be tricky. This is why clients have been relying on our Omni-Path expertise for more than a decade.”

Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research's prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high-performance computer solution provider for two Nobel Physics Award projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. All of Nor-Tech's high-performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Contracts include: Minnesota State IT, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V.