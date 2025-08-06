403
11Th National Handloom Day Will Be Celebrated On 7Th August 2025 At Bharat Mandapam
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 06 August 2025, Delhi: On the occasion of the 11th National Handloom Day on 7th August 2025, Ministry of Textiles will celebrate India's vibrant handloom sector. The Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. The Hon'ble Textile Minister Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita, Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary (Textiles) and Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) will be attending the function.
Beside them, foreign buyers, eminent personalities, exporters, Senior Govt. Officers etc. will attend the above function. Approximately 650 weavers from the across the country will be attending the function.
Overview of the Handloom Awards
The awards aim to honour excellence in the handloom industry, celebrating individuals and organizations that set benchmarks in craftsmanship, innovation, and contribution to the sector\'s development.
Sant Kabir Handloom Award
This award recognizes outstanding handloom weavers who have significantly contributed to the sector\'s growth. Eligible weavers may be recipients of national or state awards, national merit certificates, or recognized for extraordinary skills and contributions to promoting and preserving weaving traditions, community welfare, and sector development.
Prize Contents:
Cash Prize: Rs. 3.5 lakh
Gold Coin (mounted)
Tamrapatra (certificate)
Shawl
Certificate of Recognition
National Handloom Award:
The National Handloom Award celebrates weavers with exceptional craftsmanship, dedication, and innovation. It aims to motivate weavers to continue their outstanding work and inspire others in the sector.
Prize Contents:
Cash Prize: Rs. 2.00 lakh
Tamrapatra
Shawl
Certificate
6 women (01 Sant Kabir, 05 National Handloom Awards), 1 Divyang (National Handloom Awards) among the awardee weavers
Exclusive exhibition of awardee handloom weavers' collection
Unveiling of Coffee table book by NIFT Mumbai
Facilitation Desk on schemes for Handloom Sector.
The Handloom sector continues to be a pillar of India's rural economy and cultural identity. Employing over 35 lakh people, with more than 70% of them women, the sector is a beacon of sustainable development, women empowerment, and eco- friendly production.
The Swadeshi Movement launched on 7th August 1905 had encouraged indigenous industries and in particular handloom weavers. In 2015, the Government of India declared the 7th of August as the National Handloom Day, commemorating the momentous occasion.
The first National Handloom Day was celebrated on 7th August 2015 by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Chennai. On this day, the handloom weaving community was honoured, underlining the contribution of this sector in India's socio-economic development.
National Handloom Day is a celebration of the skilled hands and creative spirit that make Indian handlooms a timeless legacy.
