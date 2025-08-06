President El-Sisi Visits The Military Academy

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

This morning, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi paid an inspection visit to the Egyptian Military Academy, at the State's Strategic Command Headquarters in the New Administrative Capital. The President was received by Director of the Egyptian Military Academy, Lieutenant General Ashraf Zaher.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President commenced his tour by performing dawn prayer with the Academy's students, followed by a direct meeting with them. President El-Sisi expressed his profound appreciation for the Academy's leadership, faculty, and students. The President emphasized that the Academy is not merely an institution for building the character of men, but has become a beacon for preparing both men and women, and for building a balanced Egyptian character, capable of facing the challenges of modern era in various state institutions. President El-Sisi commended the courses the Academy offers to civilian cadres, stressing the importance of its training and educational programs across various specializations.

Tackling domestic issues, the President confirmed that Egypt enjoys internal stability, affirming that the state's policy of transparency and credibility has proven effective over the past ten years. President El-Sisi noted that Egypt has encountered significant security challenges for over a decade, yet the state has successfully overcome them and continues to make tangible progress despite the difficult regional situation. The President pointed out that the geopolitical circumstances, including the war in the Gaza Strip, have negatively impacted Suez Canal revenues. However, he added, the path of economic reform is ongoing. President El-Sisi called on the Egyptian people to persist in their solidarity and cooperation to surmount the difficulties and achieve the desired development. The President expressed strong interest in scientific progress, noting that social media are not inherently bad; but rather, their impact depends on how they are utilized. President El-Sisi stated that they can be a useful tool if employed properly, but can also be used to spread rumors and undermine morale, a challenge which the Egyptian people are facing with increasing awareness.

On foreign affairs, President El-Sisi stated that the Arab region has been experiencing exceptional circumstances since 2011, not just since the events of October 7, 2023. This, he added, proves the soundness of Egyptian policies based on balance, non-interference, and respect for state sovereignty. The President warned against attempts by media outlets to sow discord among Arab peoples. He underscored the strength of Egypt's relations with its brotherly Arab states and the necessity of overcoming disagreements to preserve Arab unity. President El-Sisi affirmed that Arab security is an integrated whole to which Egypt is closely linked, and that any external interference is aimed at destabilizing Arab states.

Regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, President El-Sisi noted that Egypt has made immense efforts since 2007 to avoid escalation, recognizing that the Palestinian people would pay the price in any confrontation. The President elaborated that the current destruction in Gaza is unprecedented, and that the Egyptian state continues efforts to stop the war, deliver humanitarian aid, and cooperate to secure the release of hostages and captives, despite the distortion and misinformation campaigns that target Egypt's pivotal role.

President El-Sisi then attended the morning physical fitness line-up for the academy students and praised their high level of physical fitness and self-confidence, which was clearly reflected in their performance during the training. The President also shared breakfast with the Military Academy students and exchanged conversation with the students. In this context, the importance of dedication to training and academic achievement was emphasized, in addition to the need to be aware of the local events, regional crises, and international developments surrounding Egypt.

President El-Sisi concluded the inspection tour by wishing the Egyptian Military Academy students success and expressed gratitude to their families, in appreciation of their role in preparing a mindful and qualified generation to carry the nation's message and continue its path toward a more secure and stable future.

