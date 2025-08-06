Jordan's Cabinet Reshuffle Approved By King Abdullah II

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday approved a cabinet reshuffle in the government led by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan. The changes affected nine ministerial portfolios and involved the acceptance of several ministerial resignations.



Among the newly appointed officials were Dr. Nidal Al Qatamin as Minister of Transport, Eng. Badriya Al Balbisi as Minister of State for Public Sector Development, and Abdul Latif Al Najdawi as Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs.



The reshuffle also brought Dr. Raed Al Adwan to the Ministry of Youth, Dr. Ibrahim Al Bdour to Health, Dr. Saeb Al Khreisat to Agriculture, Dr. Imad Al Hijazin to Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Tareq Abu Ghazaleh to Investment, and Dr. Ayman Suleiman to the Ministry of Environment. All newly appointed ministers were sworn in before the King.



The reshuffle came alongside the acceptance of resignations from several outgoing ministers, including Lina Annab of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled Al Hneifat of Agriculture, Muthanna Gharaibeh of Investment, Feras Al Hawari of Health, Muawiya Al Radaideh of Environment, Wissam Al Tahtamouni of Transport, Abdullah Al Adwan (Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs), Ahmad Al Awaidi (Minister of State) Khair Abu Sueilik of Public Sector Development, and Yazan Al Shadifat of Youth.



According to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry, the reshuffle aims to enhance the efficiency of the government team by attracting highly qualified technocratic figures with expertise in vital sectors. These appointments are intended to deliver tangible results on key national priorities.



The changes concentrate on ministries tied to the economy, services, and investment, encompassing both service-oriented and sovereign portfolios. The performance of previous ministers was carefully evaluated before finalizing the reshuffle, revealing the need to accelerate progress across Jordan's three modernization tracks: economic, political, and administrative.



This decision follows significant royal directives from King Abdullah II, emphasizing the need to bolster governmental performance, support national economic stability, and promote sustainable development.