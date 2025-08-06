Icryo's CEO And CAO To Join Vitality Business Summit 2025 As Featured Speakers

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, a leading health, wellness, and longevity franchise, is excited to announce that its CEO and Co-Founder, Kyle Jones, and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Scott Briner, will be featured speakers at the Vitality Business Summit 2025.

The summit, scheduled for October 3-5, 2025, at the Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center in Dallas, Texas, is organized and hosted by brothers Chris and Brad Himel of Himel Health, longtime consultants for health and wellness clinics. Leveraging their network, they are bringing together brand entrepreneurs, clinic owners, and other health enthusiasts to shape the future of health and wellness.

Emphasizing practical solutions over passing trends, The Vitality Business Summit promises to equip attendees with the tools to build scalable, purpose-driven businesses. Kyle W. Jones, as a pioneer in cryotherapy and holistic wellness going back to 2015, will join a host of other accomplished leaders in the industry, including acclaimed speaker and author Tim Storey, motivational speaker Jenn Drummond, BrainTap founder Dr. Patrick Porter, business coach Raquel Diehm, and OxyHealth CEO Dr. Mayur Patel, to name a few.

"I'm thrilled to speak at the Vitality Business Summit and share the strategies that have fueled iCRYO's growth while keeping wellness accessible," said Jones. "At the same time, this event is a catalyst for change, with innovation and adoption moving ever faster in this space. This summit offers us a chance to keep our finger on the pulse and connect with other professionals building businesses that will make a lasting impact."

iCRYO's CAO and former hospital CEO Scott Briner echoed Jones' thoughts, adding, "I'm honored to join Kyle as a speaker and represent iCRYO at the Vitality Business Summit this fall. We've developed what we believe is the new industry-standard for medical care in a retail environment, and we're proud to share it with the world any chance we get. However, we're always looking to learn, grow, and improve iCRYO's service and offerings, and this event gives us that chance."

The summit caters to a diverse audience, from solo practitioners to multi-unit clinic owners, offering unparalleled opportunities to learn sales and marketing frameworks used by successful clinics, network with world-class experts, explore dozens of vendors showcasing the latest in wellness modalities and therapies, develop a tailored growth plan, and create lasting partnerships.

Early Bird pricing offers up to 50% off General Admission and 33% off VIP tickets, which include a VIP Lunch with speakers on Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to secure their spots now as both General Admission and VIP tickets are going fast with these early bird offers.

Event Details:



Date: October 3-5, 2025

Location: Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center, Dallas, Texas Tickets: Available at

About iCRYO

Founded in 2015, iCRYO's mission is to elevate the quality of life of its team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more about its services, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit .

iCRYO Media Contact

Robbie Jenkins

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCRYO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED