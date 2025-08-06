Former Leader Of Ohio Bureau Of Motor Vehicles Joins Facetec

Mike Rankin named Strategic Adviser

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceTec announced that Mike Rankin will join its executive team as a strategic adviser, further expanding the company's industry-leading position in global 3D Face Verification and digital ID markets.

Mike brings four decades of public and private sector experience, driving innovative problem-solving and improving customer service in complex organizations. He recently introduced inventive crime-fighting processes as First Assistant Prosecutor for Special Services at the Franklin County, Ohio Prosecutor's Office. His prior roles include Director/Registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, number-two lead in the Ohio Secretary of State's office, General Counsel for commercial real estate development, and Chair of the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission ( ).

"Mike's vast experience will help FaceTec provide valuable guidance and education about the broad applications and benefits of our world-leading digital identity verification technology, including FaceTec's 3D Liveness and 3D Face matching software, and our groundbreaking UR ® Code ," said Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO.

As a strategic adviser for FaceTec, Mike will promote the company's solutions to major public sector identity-issuing authorities and law enforcement, domestically and internationally.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve and connect with public safety leaders along with FaceTec's expert team and world-class technologies. I'm excited to become a part of this amazing, dedicated group of highly-regarded professionals at FaceTec, and to contribute to their important, meaningful work in identity verification," said Mike. "FaceTec's demonstrated expertise with Liveness-proven biometrics and binding a legal identity to a legitimate account holder is exceptionally effective, preventing fraud and identity theft in countless industries around the world. FaceTec software provides users easy-to-use, privacy-preserving and secure methods to prove their identity. I look forward to helping solve increasingly important identity-related challenges."

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the US with additional staff in the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, Canada, and India, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D face biometric Liveness and matching software, processing 3.5 billion-plus 3D Liveness Checks annualized, protecting sensitive information in high-risk, high-value environments, including banking and finance, government, major e-commerce, global social networks, digital national IDs, mobile driver licenses, and many more.

FaceTec's AI-driven technology employs advanced algorithms and deep learning models to accurately and securely verify, authenticate, and bind individuals to their accounts based on their unique face biometrics. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection and face matching UR® Codes, optical character recognition, know-your-customer, and age estimation technology anchor a secure chain of trust in the IDV process for reliable, trusted access to mobile and web applications.

FaceTec technology has been exhaustively tested against tens-of-millions of digital and physical spoof artifacts--including hi-res photos and videos, life-like masks, and mannequin heads--but also against much more sophisticated injection and bypass-type attacks, all now easily blocked. With ongoing, advanced AI development and the world's only spoof bounty program , FaceTec continues to stay ahead of ever-changing attack methods.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec . For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected] .

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering, patented 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:



100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps® from standard 2D cameras

World's-first UR® Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification

$600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at facetec.

About UR ® Code

FaceTec's UR® Codes enable codeholders to prove with high confidence their legal identity, age, and the right to access their accounts or privileges, in-person and remotely. UR Codes have embedded, digitally-bound biometric and legal identity information that ensures privacy-preserving, decentralized identity verification. Safely storing unique, signed face data, personal info, and legal identity data, UR Codes provide secure, low-cost, two-party identity verification at unlimited scale in any identity-related scenario from any issuing authority, such as a DMV, passport issuer, school, or employer. For more information visit the following resources:



An introduction to UR Codes

The UR Encoder Demo Learn more at URcodes

About Liveness

Liveness is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

SOURCE FaceTec, Inc.

