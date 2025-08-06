Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend


2025-08-06 03:00:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.825 per share payable on October 17, 2025 to stockholders of record on October 3, 2025.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at .

Contact information:
Investor Relations
941-556-2601
...


MENAFN06082025004107003653ID1109894650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search