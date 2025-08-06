USA Stadium Enters New Era With Sports Academy & Prep Baseball Tournaments

"This is a big win for baseball families," said Wes Briscoe, of Sports Academy. "PBT brings a national scouting network, while Sports Academy delivers a best-in-class tournament venue. Together, we're giving athletes the stage to compete, get seen, and advance their baseball careers."

PBT is a national leader in youth and amateur baseball event operations, running more than 500 events annually in 41 states and Canada. Known for its top-tier competition and unmatched recruiting exposure, PBT operates premier complexes such as Homefield and Creekside in Kansas City, Grand Park Sports Campus (IN), LakePoint Sports (GA), Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex (NY), and The Rock Sports Complex (WI).

"We're excited to bring Prep Baseball's industry-leading tournament operations to USA Stadium in partnership with Sports Academy," said Blake Hibler, Senior Vice President of Tournaments at Prep Baseball. "Sports Academy – Millington delivers high-level training and performance development, while Prep Baseball provides elite events and national scouting exposure – together, we're creating a one-stop destination for baseball players in the region."

The partnership launches this fall with a full slate of events designed to showcase talent, create recruiting opportunities, and continue USA Stadium's rich tradition of shaping future stars.

Athletes, coaches, and families can watch for event announcements, schedules, and registration details at sportsacademy in the coming weeks.

About Sports Academy

Sports Academy is a premier human performance company delivering a 360-degree approach to training, wellness, recovery, events, and education. With locations across the country, Sports Academy integrates elite coaching, science-backed diagnostics, cutting-edge technology, and professional-grade facilities to support athletes of all ages and skill levels - from youth development to the pros.

Sports Academy – Millington at USA Stadium serves as the flagship destination for baseball, blending historical significance with modern innovation. Learn more at sportsacademy .

About Prep Baseball Tournaments

Prep Baseball Tournaments operates in 41 states and Canada, hosting over 500 events annually and engaging more than 50,000 participants. Since 2005, Prep Baseball has evolved into the most respected independent scouting service and event operator in amateur baseball, renowned for its highly organized, competitively scouted tournaments.

