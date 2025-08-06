Nominations Now Open For 7Th Annual Centra Home Renovation Contest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Centra invites communities to nominate families in need for life-changing window upgrades

LANGLEY, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centra Install Pros and Centra Cares are proud to announce the launch of their 7th Annual Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest, offering families in need across Western Canada the opportunity to receive a full home window replacement – completely free of charge.

From August 6th to September 15th, 2025, nominations are open for individuals, families, and community members who have faced significant challenges and would benefit from high-performance window upgrades. This annual initiative has become a cornerstone of Centra's mission to improve the lives of others through meaningful renovations that prioritize comfort, safety, and well-being.

“Helping families thrive in their homes is what drives us every day,” says Emily Parson, Senior Vice President of Centra Install Pros.“Our Employee Owners are honoured to donate their time and skills to make a real difference for people who truly need support. It's one of our ways of giving back to the communities that have supported us for decades.”

How to Nominate

Centra encourages people to nominate a friend, family member, neighbour – or even themselves – by submitting a story that reflects strength, resilience, or community spirit. Submissions should include the family's background, challenges they've faced, and why they deserve a window renovation.

Nominations can be submitted online and until September 15 th , 2025 .

A Look Back: The 2024 Winners

Last year, the Centra team was moved by the story of Tanya Trottier and her two daughters in Delta, BC. After the sudden loss of her husband in 2018 and with her daughters facing health issues themselves, Tanya struggled to renovate her aging home. Drafty, rotting windows, moisture issues, and a faulty patio door left the family uncomfortable year-round.

In a single day, 24 Employee Owners came together to install a full set of custom-made, energy-efficient Centra windows and doors. The transformation brought energy efficiency, comfort, noise reduction, and safety to the Trottiers – a powerful reminder of the impact this contest can have, and a demonstration of why new windows truly matter.

A Growing Community Effort

Since its inception, the Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest has inspired communities across the region to rally behind their neighbours. In 2025, Centra hopes to break its all-time record of 550 nominations.

“Whether you're nominating someone or helping to spread the word, every action brings us one step closer to changing a family's life,” adds Parson.“Together, we can give the gift of lasting comfort and peace of mind to those who deserve it most.”

To nominate a family or learn more about Centra's renovation services, visit: centra.ca

About Centra Install Pros : 100% Employee Owned and driven by a mission to help and support families, Centra has grown rapidly to become the leading authority on windows in BC and Alberta. A true Canadian success story, recent momentum has seen them more than double in size over just three years, raise $2 million for good causes, and be awarded as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

