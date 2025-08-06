Counterten Expands Leadership Team To Accelerate Global Growth In Music And Sports

Michael Gleeson Named CEO to Drive Expansion and European Latin Music Launch; Founder Steve Shulman Assumes CTO Role to Lead AI and Blockchain Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- counterTEN, the first blockchain-powered fan engagement platform in music and sports-delivering access, rewards, and identity directly through Apple and Google Wallet-today announced a strategic expansion of its leadership team.

With this leadership expansion, counterTEN founder Steve Shulman will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer-a move that enables him to dedicate his expertise to scaling the platform's core technologies, advancing AI innovation, and shaping the company's long-term product vision. He will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

The company also announced the appointment of Michael Gleeson as Chief Executive Officer. With more than 20 years of experience scaling high-growth, technology-driven companies, Gleeson has been an early investor and advisor to counterTEN, playing a key role in shaping its strategic roadmap.

Prior to joining counterTEN, Gleeson established and scaled the commercial operation at GenMark Diagnostics and, over the next decade, led key revenue-generating functions that contributed to the company's successful acquisition.

As CEO, Gleeson will lead counterTEN's global expansion across the live entertainment industry, accelerate growth in its music and sports verticals, deepen partnerships with promoters, venues, sports rights holders, and brands-and build a high-performing, impact-driven team.

"I founded counterTEN to reimagine how fans connect with the experiences they love-and to open new, high-impact channels for brands and organizers to engage them without disrupting what makes those moments special," said Steve Shulman, Founder and CTO of counterTEN. "Bringing in the right leadership has been a top priority. With Mike now on board, I'm excited to focus fully on scaling our AI infrastructure and driving innovation that pushes the boundaries of fan engagement."

"Steve and the team have delivered an incredible platform that proves fan experience and brand participation don't have to be at odds," said Michael Gleeson, CEO of counterTEN. "I'm all in on taking counterTEN global and partnering with our customers to build deeper, data-driven fan connections that actually move the needle."

counterTEN is gearing up for a major launch in a tier-one European live entertainment market, centered on Latin music. Launch details-including a flagship strategic partnership-will be announced in the coming months.

About counterTEN

counterTEN is a patented fan experience and brand activation platform that reimagines how live music and sports experiences are accessed, personalized, and monetized. Through blockchain-secured digital credentials delivered directly to Apple and Google Wallet-no app or password required-counterTEN powers immersive fan journeys across every touchpoint. The platform enables artists, organizers, and brands to unlock new revenue streams, deepen loyalty, and drive measurable impact before, during, and after events.

Media Contact

[email protected]



To learn more or experience the platform firsthand, visit - and explore best-in-class fan-brand engagement.

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED