Kuwait Gears Up For DP World ILT20 Development Tournament Khaleej Times

In a major boost for cricket in the region, the Kuwait Cricket Board has announced it will host the first-ever DP World ILT20 Development Tournament – Kuwait, scheduled to begin in September 2025 at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground.

This milestone tournament aims to create a clear pathway for Kuwait's top cricketing talent to potentially earn a spot in the high-profile DP World ILT20, set to take place in Dubai this December.

With the ILT20 already established as a premier franchise league attracting global stars, the Kuwait edition is expected to be a game-changer for aspiring cricketers in the country.

The tournament will feature four competitive teams-Boubyan Warriors, Failaika Guardians, Pearl Strikers, and Kuwait Falcons-comprising a total of 60 players. The squads will include 19 contracted national team players , 10 junior emerging talents, and a selection of high-performing domestic cricketers, all handpicked by the Kuwait Cricket High Performance Committee based on key performance indicators.

Across 14 high-octane matches, players will get the chance to demonstrate their skills, consistency, and readiness to compete at the franchise league level. Organisers believe the tournament will not only serve as a showcase of local talent but also elevate the overall standard of cricket in Kuwait.

The action kicks off on Thursday with the announcement of the official draft list of selected players on KCC's social media platforms. The following day, on August 7, the names of the head coaches, captains, and managers for each team will be unveiled.

An official draft event will be held on August 8 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, where each team will select its 15-member squad, guided by the leadership trio of coach, captain, and manager.

The DP World ILT20 Development Tournament – Kuwait promises to set a new benchmark for domestic cricket in the country, offering young and emerging players a golden opportunity to fast-track their careers and shine on a global stage.