Dubai Residents Call Out 'Disrespectful' Vaping In Malls Amid Rising Inspections

Dubai Municipality has stepped up inspections in shopping centres across the emirate after receiving complaints about people vaping indoors , in violation of UAE laws banning smoking and e-cigarettes in enclosed public spaces.

In response to the complaint, which raised concerns about the rising number of people using vapes in malls , the authority confirmed that several measures are already in place to curb the behaviour.

“Dubai Municipality, represented by the Health and Safety Department, has taken a set of measures in coordination with shopping centre operators to address the smoking phenomenon ,” the authority said in a statement on X.

These include installing clear signage at entrances and corridors, requiring security guards to monitor and alert violators, and issuing instructions to shops and restaurants to enforce the ban. Smoking near entrances and exits is also prohibited, with designated areas located at least seven metres away from such spots.

The authority also confirmed it conducts regular inspection rounds to ensure compliance, with the goal of“protecting public health and promoting a smoke-free environment".

Despite the municipality's actions and multiple warnings, some residents say vaping indoors is still a common sight.

“It feels disrespectful,” said Sana Rahim, a Sharjah-based mother of two who frequently visits Dubai malls with her children.“You're walking with your kids and suddenly someone walks past blowing vape smoke. It's not just unpleasant, it's sending the wrong message to children - that this is normal and acceptable behaviour indoors.”

Sana added that the issue feels out of place in a country known for its order and respect for public spaces.“UAE residents and citizens are known for being law-abiding and sophisticated. This is a new sight and something we hadn't seen before,” she said.“Even if it's an electronic cigarette and not a real cigarette and doesn't produce any waste, that's not the reason for banning it inside. This isn't its place.”

Vaping laws in the UAE

While the sale of vaping devices and e-liquids has been legal in the UAE since mid-April 2019 under strict regulations set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (Esma), the law clearly prohibits their use indoors. That includes malls, offices, airports (except in designated areas), and hospitals.

Dubai Municipality has also banned smoking shisha in parks, beaches, and public recreational spaces. It requires special licences for shisha cafes, which must not operate within 150 metres of schools, mosques, or residential areas. Pregnant women are not allowed to enter shisha cafes, even if they don't intend to smoke.

Another resident, Saeed Al Mazrouei, said he recently witnessed a teenager vaping openly at a food court.“No one said anything to him. There were families around, young kids, and it's like no one cared,” he said.“Just because it smells like bubble gum doesn't make it any less harmful.”

Not a grey area, doctors say

While some people may view vaping as a“healthier” alternative to smoking, doctors continue to warn against the risks of both direct and second-hand exposure.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Biniyam Tefera, a consultant pulmonologist based in Dubai, said second-hand vape aerosol can carry health risks, especially in non-ventilated areas like malls.

“People often assume that because vape smoke looks less dense or smells pleasant, it's safe, but that's not the case,” said Dr Tefera.“Second-hand vape exposure can contain nicotine, heavy metals, and other harmful chemicals. Over time, this can affect lung function, especially in children, elderly people, and those with respiratory conditions.”

He noted that even brief exposure in confined public areas could pose risks to people with asthma or underlying lung issues.“The chemicals inhaled aren't just water vapour, and that misconception is dangerous,” he said.“The long-term impact of chronic passive exposure is still being studied, but what we already know is enough to justify stricter enforcement.”

He added that enforcing vape-free zones in malls is“not just a policy issue, but a health protection matter".