India Hits Out At Trump Tariffs, Calls Them 'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable'

In a retaliatory statement issued on August 6, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs described Trump's additional tariffs as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."

The ministry noted that the United States had recently "targeted" India's oil imports from Russia, stressing that India has already clarified its position on the matter.

Randhir Jaiswal, the ministry's official spokesperson, said the imports are guided by market dynamics and are intended to "ensure the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."

He added that it was "extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking."

"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," he said.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The tariff, set to take effect in three weeks, comes on top of a separate 25 percent duty entering into force on Thursday, according to the text of the executive order released by the White House.

The order also threatens potential penalties on other countries deemed to be "directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil.