Dubai: Massive Fire Damages Several Cars As Showrooms Get Cordoned Off In Al Awir

Multiple car showrooms remained cordoned off on Wednesday at Dubai Auto Zone in Al Awir, days after a massive fire broke out in the area.

When Khaleej Times visited the site on Wednesday, the affected showrooms were found closed, with tapes sealing off the affected area. Charred debris was visible through broken windows, and the smell of burnt material still lingered.

According to a nearby showroom staff and eyewitnesses, the fire started on Saturday afternoon at one of the car showrooms and rapidly spread to neighbouring outlets. Dubai Civil Defence teams were quick to respond and were seen battling the blaze in videos circulating on social media.

“The fire began shortly after noon at the VIP Stars showroom and quickly spread to the surrounding showrooms,” said a salesperson from Al Falasi Cars, which also sustained damage.“Our other showroom is located right opposite. We saw the fire spreading and the emergency response teams arriving.”

While the total number of vehicles destroyed is still being assessed, eyewitnesses said that multiple cars were damaged in the blaze.“From our side alone, five cars were lost,” the staff member said.

People working in the vicinity said that firefighters acted swiftly and were able to contain the fire before it spread further in the Auto Zone, which houses a large number of car dealerships and garages.

Khaleej Times has reached out to Dubai Civil Defence for an official comment.