Ranveer Singh's Mehendi Surprise At His Wedding To Deepika Padukone Will Melt Your Heart

Even nearly seven years after their dreamy Italian wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone continue to capture hearts. This time through a revelation made by celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda.

In a new podcast interview with Filmibeat Prime, Nagda fondly recalled being invited to do Deepika's bridal mehendi at the couple's 2018 wedding in Lake Como. She talked about Ranveer's involvement that stood out for her the most.

“No words can do him justice,” Veena said.“It was very cold in Lake Como, and I was wondering how Deepika and I were going to get through the intricate design we had planned for her. Ranveer came around after an hour, and the entire climate changed. The sun came out. He really lit up the room.”

The artist recalled that Ranveer even interrupted the session with a memorable compliment:“A queen is doing the mehendi for another queen.”

And the most heartwarming thing, Veena shared, was Ranveer's own mehendi - a minimalist design featuring "Deep" (a sweet abbreviation of Deepika's name), accompanied by three stars. According to Veena, each star represented a woman important to Deepika: one for Deepika herself, one for her mother Ujjala, and one for her sister Anisha.

She also revealed that Deepika had made good on a promise she had made years ago. After watching Veena work her magic on the set of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika promised to bring her on for her future wedding.

Ranveer and Deepika got married on November 14, 2018, in an intimate but grand affair attended by close friends and family. The couple only made their wedding video public in 2023, during the premiere of Koffee With Karan Season 8 on Disney+ in the UAE.

The power couple are now proud parents to a baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, born on September 8, 2024. While they've shared the news with fans via a sweet Instagram post, they've chosen to keep their daughter out of the public eye for now.