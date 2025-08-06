Gaza Death Toll Rises To 61,158
Gaza: The death toll from the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, which has lasted for nearly 23 months, has risen to 61,158 martyrs, in addition to 151,442 wounded.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Strip's hospitals received 138 martyrs over the past 24 hours, including three whose bodies were recovered from under the rubble of destroyed buildings, in addition to 771 injured.
The statement noted that the death toll from the Israeli occupation's violation of the ceasefire agreement on March 18 has risen to 9,654 martyrs and 39,401 injured.
The statement said that the casualty toll from aid victims who arrived at hospitals over the past 24 hours reached 87 martyrs and 570 injured, bringing the total number of aid victims to 1,655, and the number of injured to 11,800.
The statement noted that five new deaths were recorded as a result of famine and malnutrition, bringing the total number of famine and malnutrition victims to 193 martyrs, including 96 children.
