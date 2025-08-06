35Th Food Expo Opens Next Week Five Theme Days Kick Off Premium Lifestyle Journey
HONG KONG, Aug 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 35th Food Expo , 9th Beauty & Wellness Expo , and 11th Home Delights Expo will take place from Thursday, 14 to Monday, 18 August 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in Wan Chai. Running concurrently, the trade-focused 3rd Food Expo PRO and the 16th Hong Kong International Tea Fair will be held from 14 to 16 August, with the Tea Fair opening to both trade and public visitors for all three days for the first time. Together, these five fairs feature some 1,890 exhibitors, showcasing a diverse global gourmet foods and wines, teas, health and beauty products, and innovative home appliances, providing a one-stop sourcing and shopping experience for trade buyers and the public. Additionally, the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM), co-organised by the HKTDC, the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA), and 10 research institutions, will be held on 14 and 15 August, offering industry professionals the latest insights into Chinese medicine.
At today's pre-event press conference, Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director , commented:“The 35th Hong Kong Food Expo and its concurrent events are key highlights in Hong Kong's event calendar. There are five curated theme days across the fairs, each delivering diverse experiences for visitors seeking gourmet delights, wellness, and elevated lifestyles. This year, exhibitors will present a comprehensive line up of products and special deals, complemented by interactive activities and special celebrations for the 35th Food Expo, including lucky draws and engaging games with prizes. These initiatives aim to create a memorable experience for visitors and stimulate local consumption.”
The five fairs bring together exhibitors from 35 countries and regions, including first-time participants such as Brazil, Mongolia and Zimbabwe, and representatives from nine ASEAN countries highlighting diverse culinary cultures. With 45 regional pavilions – an increase from last year – the events showcase an extensive international presence, featuring provinces from Mainland China, as well as Macao, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Poland, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
Food Expo PRO and Tea Fair Showcase Diverse Products – Halal Food, and Food Science and Coffee in Focus (14-16 August)
The 3rd Food Expo PRO opens exclusively to trade buyers for the first two days, with both public and buyers welcome on the final day (16 August). Global exhibitors present premium food products, services, and technologies, highlighted by the new“ Coffee Zone ”, featuring coffee products, accessories, and machines from various countries and regions. Mainland China's leading coffee bean producer, Yunnan Province, presents enterprises from Pu'er City showcasing Kunlu Mountain and Jinpaoshan roasted beans, alongside other specialty products. On 16 August, the Hong Kong Specialty Coffee Association hosts a coffee cupping competition, challenging professional baristas' taste and smell, fostering exchange among coffee enthusiasts.
Building on last year's introduction of halal food and beverage label , Food Expo PRO and Food Expo feature more than 120 exhibitors from Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and beyond, showcasing premium halal products and strengthening Hong Kong's position as an international food hub. A seminar on the halal food market will feature Kowloon Shangri-La, the first Hong Kong hotel to earn a Level 5 Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Certification from Crescent Rating, alongside experts discussing opportunities in the halal industry and promoting Hong Kong as a Muslim-friendly destination. In partnership with the Islamic Trust Fund of Hong Kong, the city's recognised halal certification body, halal certification certificates will be awarded to local restaurants during the event, supporting businesses in tapping into the Islamic market.
The “Food Science and Technology” zone highlights health-focused and future foods tailored for the silver economy, featuring innovative products like soft-textured mooncakes and cognitive health supplements developed by local exhibitors. The Food Technology Seminar will explore the development of additive-free foods in Hong Kong and advocate for a“Clean Label” standard.
The 16th Hong Kong International Tea Fair welcomes trade buyers and the public over three days, promoting tea culture through health-focused tea and tea-related activities. Visitors can sample premium teas, including Bai Hao Yin Zhen (Silver Needle Tea), mild-acidity German fruit teas, cherry blossom black tea made from Yunnan's century-old tea trees, raw Pu-erh tea from 1,500-meter-high ancient trees, award-winning Bai Yun Chun Hao tea, Iranian black and herbal teas, Kenyan orthodox tea, antioxidant-rich Sri Lankan purple tea, paired with exquisite teaware from various regions. The fair also features innovative tea beverages, such as Hong Kong-style Yuan Yang Tea capsules, herbal wellness tea capsules, sparkling tea, kombucha champagne tea, non-alcoholic ice wine tea, and matcha beverages. The “Friends of Tea” zone offers tea-infused snacks and perfumes, blending traditional and modern tea culture.
In collaboration with the Chinese Tea Culture International Exchange Association, the fair hosts the inaugural Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Youth International Tea Art Competition 2025, with the theme of“Bridging Eras in Greater Bay Area's Tea Culture”, fostering cultural exchange among youth in Hong Kong, Macau, and Guangdong. The judging panel for the“Hong Kong International Tea Competition” will select the winners for the“Best Taste” and“Best Aroma” across six categories, with free tastings of the winning teas available to the public on 16 August. Additional event highlights include the“China & Greater Bay Area KamCha Competition 2025 (HK Milk Tea) - Hong Kong Final”,“2025 Hong Kong International Tea Culture Forum and China Tea Tourism City Brand Ceremony”, and the“International Tea Event Space Design Competition 2025”.
Food Expo: A Global Culinary Adventure with New Taste Experiences (14-18 August)
The 35th Food Expo presents a five-day celebration of global gourmet foods and beverages. The “Gourmet Zone” features seven themed areas, covering fine dining, craft beverages, and indulgent desserts. Highlights include first-time exhibitor Meigetsudo, an 80-year-old Taiwanese confectionery brand offering wagashi and souvenirs, alongside award-winning beef noodles, tea gelato blended with locally made nut butter, specialty coffee, plum-lemon honey soda, Dubai chocolate, and Chinese sake. Local brand Mezzanine Makers has collaborated with six Hong Kong brands to create the “ Mezzanine Pub ” , featuring Kowloon Spirits (Hong Kong's first locally crafted whiskey brand), N.I.P. Gin , and Magnolia Lab , a liqueur brand blending Western mixology with Chinese herbs.
The “Gourmet Zone” invites 10 star chefs, including Dong Lai Shun's Sze Chiu Kwan , Fook Lam Moon (Kowloon Bay)'s Chan Chun Hung , The Royal Garden Le Soleil's Do Thi Thuy Linh , OOAK LAMMA's Stefanie Leung , and Deli Labo's Nancy Fung , to demonstrate exquisite dishes using premium ingredients. The“ Premium Food” zone showcases more than 30 renowned brands, including Chewy, CHOYA, Kee Wah, Lee Kum Kee, Maxim's, Nissin, On Kee, Original Taste Workshop, Wing Wah, and first-time exhibitor Häagen-Dazs.
The China National Agricultural Pavilion, organised by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Mainland China, will present a thousand agricultural and food products from 13 provinces, including Anhui, Guangdong, Hainan, Xinjiang, and Shandong. This will fully showcase the distinctive regional characteristics of agriculture in Mainland China.
Beauty & Wellness Expo: Embracing Natural Beauty and Nurturing Mind and Body (14-18 August)
The 9th Beauty & Wellness Expo presents premium skincare, haircare, health supplements, and slimming products. A new Polish pavilion introduces high-quality caviar essence creams, natural essential oils, and hair-growth serums.
The new “Scentsation” zone focuses on perfumes and aromatherapy, featuring over 20 renowned brands, including Eternal Group, and first-time exhibitor Lush with its hit product Deep Sleep Magnesium Massage Bar. In collaboration with the Hong Kong Association of Flower Arranging Societies, a“Scentsation” showcase explores the power of fragrances in nurturing mind, body, and soul, alongside more than 30 artistic floral displays with the theme of Brilliant Floral Banquet.
The Body Mind Spirit zone offers stress-relieving activities such as gong baths, sand painting, and hand massages. Industry partners, including the Hong Kong China Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness, Federation of Beauty Industry (H.K.), Hong Kong Hair & Beauty Merchants Association, International Beauty & Health General Union, and the Cosmetics & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong, present the Beauty Salon, providing complimentary eyebrow trimming, manicures, body painting, and hairdressing services with limited availability.
Home Delights Expo: Future Homes for Elevated Lifestyles (14-18 August)
The 11th Home Delights Expo showcases products such as home technology, massage chairs, kitchen appliances, bedding, furniture, and interior design services. New exhibitors include EMMAS, KuKa, Leung So Kee and Maxell. The “Avenue of Delights” showcases over 35 lifestyle brands, including LAURASTAR, Osim, Owell, Tiger, and Zwilling.
Featured home tech includes Towngas' steam washing machine with smart stain treatment, German Pool's Induction Cooker Food Warmer Turntable for simultaneous cooking and heat retention, and Thermomix's multifunctional kitchen appliance, combining over 30 appliances in one compact unit, saving time and space. Celebrating Snoopy's 75th anniversary, the“Snoopy Hide & Seek” activity invites visitors to snap photos with Snoopy and friends for a chance to win special prizes.
Five Theme Days: Unique Activities Every Day
The fairs feature cross-exhibition theme days, each offering curated experiences:
1 We Tea (14 August): The opening day includes Northern and Southern dim sum demonstrations, tea therapy workshops, and talks such as The Legacy and Contemporary Dialogues of Chinese Tea Culture and The Beauty of Tea, Where Small Things Reveal
ICMCM: Experts Discuss Trends in Chinese Medicine and Health Products (14-15 August)
The Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA) is partnering with the HKTDC, and ten scientific research institutions to present at the latest International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products (ICMCM). Under the theme“ Latest Research Progress in Preventing and Treating Tumors , Inflammation, and Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases with Traditional Medicine” , the conference features 21 prominent speakers from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and abroad, sharing insights on innovations, global trends, challenges, and successful case studies. Conducted in a hybrid format to enable global participation, the conference also offers Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits for Hong Kong-registered Chinese medicine practitioners.
Food Expo Celebrates 35th Edition with Exclusive Offers
To celebrate the 35th Food Expo, free admission tickets are available each day before noon, with 350 each at Halls 3FG and 5FG entrances respectively and redeemable with the designated advertisement. Over 100 promotions are priced at HK$35 to tie in the 35th Food Expo. The“Food Expo 35th Edition – Treasure Hunt” game engages visitors in Hall 3, where they can hunt for 'treasure', scan QR codes, answer questions correctly, and redeem gifts. Together with daily lucky draws, prizes are worth over HK$1 million, including kitchenware, furniture, beauty products, gourmet foods, health items; a lucky draw entry is granted for a single transaction of HK$300 or more. The“Smart Bidding” session allows visitors to bid on favourite items starting at 10% of their original price. Visit the“August Happy Buy” promotional website for flash sales and exclusive discounts.
Physical ticket sales are unavailable at the venue. E-tickets can be purchased in advance through AlipayHK, Alipay, 01 Space, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Octopus app, or The Club app, or at venue entrances using AlipayHK, Alipay, or Octopus. Discounted“Morning Admission” and“Evening Admission” are offered on select dates.
