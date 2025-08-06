New Business Expected To Create Dozens Of New Jobs, Expand Curriculum At Trades Institute

Five Star Home Services CEO, Christian Rattin, (left) and Rapid Response Restoration Services Founder, Dale See, (right) standing between Five Star Home Services and Rapid Response Restoration Services vans inside a garage, representing their new partnership.

Five Star Home Services Announces Partnership with Rapid Response Restoration Services

XENIA, OH, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new company within the ecosystem at the Emerge Center is expected to create dozens of new jobs in the area while expanding the options available to students at the Trades Institute.Rapid Response Restoration Services opened at the 2960 W. Enon Road campus in Xenia Township, joining other businesses and nonprofits in the growing Emerge Center community. Co-founder Dale See, a Central Ohio native with 25 years of nationwide restoration experience, said he is excited to partner with Five Star Home Services and become part of the center's mission.“Once we open this up, we are going to be hiring immediately - probably 16 positions to start out with,” he said.“We are going to blend this into the Trades Institute to help people completing the program - people who are looking to learn more skills and take up a new career path. This has the potential to create dozens of new jobs. We are all very excited. I am passionate about helping homeowners and making sure they aren't getting taken advantage of.”See began his restoration career decades ago, helping build national brands across the country.“This has been a coast-to-coast passion for us,” he said.“This journey started in California, then went to Seattle, Texas, Virginia and New York. We got involved with the water damage restoration business 20 years ago with a national brand that we have a lot of love for. We spent 20 years developing brands across the country for this company. That's where our hearts were. That's where we learned the ins and outs of the business.”A couple of years ago, See said he and his wife decided to move back home to be with their family.“We had gotten out of this type of work, but it felt like there was unfinished business - in the home services industry in particularly - that we had left something on the table. We asked ourselves: What would be the right way to get back involved in this industry that we helped pioneer, and start and develop and build with all the relationships we built over the years throughout the nation. As God works and faith puts it, we ended up crossing paths with some of the people out here and one thing led to another.”For several years, it turns out, the founders of Five Star Home Services have been discussing entering the water restoration business.Their crossing paths, See said, does not appear to have been a coincidence.“I came out and toured the facility and fell in love with the place,” See said.“The rest is history. Chris Adams (cofounder of Emerge) explained the bigger picture. We talked about 'Profit on Purpose' and the vision of the entire program. Once this happened, my mind started racing: This is like the Holy Grail! These guys have all the pillars to build an extremely strong, effective restoration company - being that they have HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. I knew immediately this place is special.”Overall, the entire process took about a year.“This truly is about the people, the people who work here and the people in the communities we serve,” he said.“That's the essence of what this is all about. Our core value is telling the truth. Give people the facts. Tell them the truth. Do what needs to be done. Take care of your customers. I treat every customer like they're a family member and their house is like my own house. Nothing upsets me more than people who are taken advantage of by contractors who are just after money. For me, this isn't about money. We really enjoy helping people.”The range of services offered includes everything from water damage restoration, water intrusion, fire damage, smoke damage, mold issues, odor issues, cleaning needs, upholstery cleaning, carpet cleaning, and more.“Services are especially focused on things that relate to emergencies,” See said.“We have a relentless passion for taking care of people. I am on a mission. This is unfinished business. I love doing this type of work. I feel like I have more to do. I am passionate about this. Especially doing this here in Ohio."

