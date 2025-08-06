Barmer Refinery To Redefine India's Petroleum Self-Reliance: Madan Rathore

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Aug 6 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and Rajasthan unit BJP chief Madan Rathore on Wednesday raised a question on Barmer refinery in the Upper House of the Parliament which also brought the Barmer Refinery project into the national spotlight, highlighting its far-reaching socio-economic impact.

In response to Rathore's query, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, shared key updates on the refinery's development.

He informed that the Rajasthan Refinery Limited (RRL) project, under construction in Pachpadra (Barmer), is 90.3 per cent complete as of July 15, 2025.

Cutting-edge units such as the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), Vacuum Distillation Unit (VDU), Fuel Hydrotreating Unit (FHTU), and Diesel Hydrotreating Unit (DHTU) have already been constructed, making it a shining example of technical excellence, high construction standards, and timely execution.

MP Madan Rathore said that over Rs 52,877 crore has been invested in the project so far, generating direct employment for more than 35,000 people. He emphasised that the project is catalysing not just economic but also social transformation in Rajasthan.

Surrounding rural areas are witnessing unprecedented growth in livelihood opportunities, skill development, and infrastructure expansion.

He further highlighted that the project has successfully undergone Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA), with full compliance to all environmental and social norms. This reflects the Central government's commitment to responsible industrial development and environmental protection.

According to the Ministry, the refinery is expected to be fully operational by March 31, 2026. Once active, it will reduce India's dependence on petroleum imports, boost domestic production, and lead to substantial foreign exchange savings.

Calling it a cornerstone in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Developed India @2047, Rathore said:“This refinery is not just creating jobs; it's placing Rajasthan at the forefront of India's energy revolution. It will strengthen export capabilities, attract global investment, and foster technical cooperation and sustainable growth.”

He added:“The success of the Barmer Refinery proves that when politics is honest, policy has vision, and implementation is transparent, even deserts can witness a flood of development. This project is more than just a refinery-it is a symbol of employment, empowerment, and national pride.”