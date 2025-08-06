ZAPI GROUP Expands Electric Drive Charging Solutions With The Strategic Acquisition Of Stercom Power Solutions - Aetoswi...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--ZAPI GROUP , a global leader in electrification, today announced the successful acquisition of the majority of Stercom Power Solutions , a pioneer in intelligent charging and energy storage systems based in Germany. The strategic acquisition enhances ZAPI GROUP's charging solutions portfolio and technical capabilities while also extending its market reach in key growth sectors such as high voltage on-board charging and energy storage systems.

Stercom Power Solutions contributes pioneering technologies in energy storage and charging systems for e-mobility and industrial energy systems. This expansion in capabilities reinforces ZAPI GROUP's position as an industry leader in electric drive and industrial automation solutions that will accelerate innovation and deliver more comprehensive solutions to the market.

"The acquisition of Stercom Power Solutions represents an important milestone in our growth strategy and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to expanding our capabilities to better serve our customers," said Mr. Giannino Zanichelli, founder and owner of ZAPI GROUP. "This acquisition strengthens ZAPI GROUP's ability to deliver next-generation charging solutions as demand accelerates for advanced technologies in electric drive applications. The addition of this company's innovative product portfolio and talented team will help drive continued growth and market leadership.”

ZAPI GROUP is committed to a seamless integration for Stercom Power Solutions, ensuring continuity for their customers. As part of this process, Stercom Power Solutions will continue to operate as an independent entity in Bavaria, Germany, closely aligned with the rest of the ZAPI GROUP companies.

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio, including motion controllers, electric motors, and high-frequency battery chargers for application in full-electric and hybrid vehicles. We provide turnkey system integration, autonomous navigation software, and safety and asset tracking for fleet management. As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations, and an obsession with driving customers' success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1700 employees worldwide with a total annual revenue of more than 700 million US dollars. For more information, visit .

About Stercom Power Solutions

Stercom Power Solutions GmbH is your partner for optimized Energy Storage Systems, Cell Management and Power Electronics for mobile or stationary applications. For more information, visit .

