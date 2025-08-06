Experian Exchange Season Three Launches

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Experian has launched Season Three of its YouTube thought leadership series, Experian Exchange . This season takes a global perspective, exploring the evolving impact of data, innovation, and technology.

With new episodes rolling out across the year, all hosted by award-winning journalist Del Irani, each edition offers fresh perspectives from Experian's influential leaders and global experts. Topics range from fraud prevention and AI breakthroughs, to emerging trends in automotive and the evolving marketing landscape.

In an exclusive episode launching today, Malin Holmberg, CEO of Experian UK&I, shares her vision for the business and reflects on her early impressions of the UK market.

Drawing on her experience leading Experian across EMEA and Asia Pacific, she shares global insights that shape her approach. In addition, she explores the evolving priorities of business leaders and highlights how advanced technologies - including GenAI - are helping address client challenges.

The first two seasons of Experian Exchange also explored topics such as financial inclusion, healthcare, digital transformation, and customer experience, and featured insights from some of Experian's global leadership team.

Season Three is available on Experian's website and its major digital platforms. To watch Malin Holmberg's episode or to watch previous episodes, visit .

