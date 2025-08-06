AUD/USD Forex Signal 06/08: More Downside (Chart)



Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6375.

Add a stop-loss at 0.6600. Timeline: 1-2 days.



Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6600. Add a stop-loss at 0.6375.

The AUD/USD pair is stuck in a tight range this week, likely because there are no major market-moving events from the United States and Australia. It was trading at 0.6472 on Wednesday, where it has remained in the past two days. Australian Economy is Recovering

The AUD/USD pair wavered after a report by S&P Global said that the Australian economy was doing well. The data revealed that the services PMI rose from 51.8 in June to 54.1, a sign that the sector is expanding.

Another data point showed that the composite PMI rose from 51.6 in June to 53.8 last month. A PMI figure of 50 and above signals that a sector is growing.

More data showed that Australia's household spending rose from 4.4% in May to 4.8% in June. This is an important report because consumer spending is a key part of the Australian economy.

The AUD/USD pair also reacted mildly to the latest US trade and PMI numbers. US exports dropped to $277 billion in June, while imports fell to $337 billion. Consequently, the trade deficit narrowed to $60.2 billion. These numbers are early indicators that Trump's tariffs were having an impact on the economy.

A separate report revealed that the ISM services PMI eased slightly to 50.1, while the one by S&P Global revealed that the figure rose to 55.7.

There will be no important macroeconomic data from the US and Australia, meaning that the pair will likely remain in a tight range. Traders will continue watching any potential trade deal between the United States and China.

The pair will also react to statements on the Federal Reserve. For example, in a note on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analysts estimated that the Fed would slash rates in September.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical Analysis

The 12-hour chart shows that the AUD/USD exchange rate has pulled back in the past few days. It moved from a high of 0.6621 on July 24 to 0.6472.

The pair has dropped below the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a sign that bears are in control. It has moved below the lower side of the ascending channel.

There are signs that the AUD/USD pair has formed a bearish pennant pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely have a bearish breakdown, with the next point to watch being at 0.6375, its lowest point on June 23.

